Bicycle Health Expands Leadership Team to Increase Access to Evidence-Based Opioid Use Disorder Care

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s leading technology-enabled virtual medical group delivering evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), today announced key additions to its executive leadership team. Dr. Travis Schamber has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer, Jennifer Haas has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, and Shay Hurst has been named Chief People Officer.

These appointments come at a critical moment. Nearly nine million Americans report opioid misuse1, yet only one in ten receives treatment2. Bicycle Health is working to change that by expanding access to care, breaking down stigma, and meeting patients where they are with compassionate, evidence-based support.

Dr. Schamber, who has been with Bicycle Health since 2024, steps into the Chief Medical Officer role after serving in clinical leadership positions across the organization. A deeply respected physician in addiction medicine, he has helped shape Bicycle Health’s care model and scale its clinical impact. As Chief Medical Officer, he will oversee clinical strategy, quality, and care delivery, continuing to advance the company’s patient-centered, outcomes-driven approach.

Jennifer Haas joins as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing extensive experience in healthcare and digital health marketing, including building and scaling a nationwide 50-state medical group for virtual oncology services. She will lead marketing, communications, and brand strategy, with a focus on increasing awareness and connecting more patients to care.

Shay Hurst joins as Chief People Officer and will lead talent, culture, and organizational development. She brings deep experience building and scaling distributed, mission-driven teams in virtual care environments. At Bicycle Health, she will focus on strengthening organizational effectiveness and enabling teams to work at a higher level as the company continues to grow.

“Recently, I was speaking with someone who was ready to get help for opioid use disorder and had done everything right but kept hitting walls, including waitlists, limited providers, and a system that felt more judgmental than supportive. That experience isn’t unique, and it’s exactly what we’re here to change,” said Rick Dean, CEO of Bicycle Health. “At Bicycle Health, we’re using technology to remove friction from getting care and working alongside providers and community partners to make it easier for people to start and stay in treatment. Travis, Jennifer, and Shay each play a critical role in that, strengthening our clinical foundation, expanding our reach, and building the team to support it.”

Bicycle Health’s virtual care model combines medication-assisted treatment (MAT), licensed clinical care teams, therapy, and peer support, delivered via a 24/7 platform that’s accessible, private, and available when patients need it. To extend the reach of care, Bicycle Health collaborates with leading health systems, health plans, treatment centers, and criminal justice partners to ensure patients are supported across every stage of their recovery journey.

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health delivers virtual care for opioid use disorder (OUD), helping people access treatment in a way that fits their lives. Through a connected digital platform, patients receive medication-assisted treatment (MAT), therapy, and support from licensed and dedicated care teams––all from the convenience of home.

Having supported more than 50,000 people on their recovery journeys, Bicycle Health is improving outcomes by reducing friction across access, cost, and care delivery. By tapping into existing treatment ecosystems and reimbursement frameworks, the company makes care more seamless for patients and easier to deliver at scale, helping support both individuals and the providers and partners who serve them.

Bicycle Health’s clinical services are provided by Bicycle Health Medical Group, PA, and Bicycle Health Provider Group Inc., which are independent, physician-owned medical groups.

To learn more, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

¹ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

² Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 2023; see also National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Bicycle Health

bicycle@launchsquad.com