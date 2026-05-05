ibex Announces Strategic Partnership with Sierra to Transform Customer Experiences with AI Agents

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (Nasdaq: IBEX), the global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, and Sierra, the leading conversational AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver transformative AI-first customer experiences at scale across key industries.

Through this partnership, ibex will integrate Sierra’s market-leading AI technology with ibex’s best-in-class CX expertise, tech integration, and deep analytics to design and deploy scalable, end-to-end, AI-powered CX solutions for top global brands in weeks, not months.

“We’re excited to partner with ibex to transform customer experiences at scale for top global brands," said Eric Eyken-Sluyters, President of Field Operations at Sierra. "Our conversational AI platform helps companies build better, more personalized customer experiences. Combined with ibex's decades of contact center expertise and deep integration capabilities, we offer companies the ability to move fast and with immediate impact.”

"ibex is delighted to partner with Sierra, the market leader in agentic AI technology," said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. "As many companies have discovered, exceptional AI for customer experience requires more than technology alone—it demands a deep understanding of the customer journey. Our partnership with Sierra combines their cutting-edge conversational AI platform for more human customer experiences with our unmatched CX expertise, decades of technology integration experience, and robust analytics. Together, we will automate customer intents seamlessly and securely, while elevating customer satisfaction and driving measurable ROI."

Proven AI for CX Solutions

ibex and Sierra recently teamed up with Philippine Airlines to deploy an AI-driven customer experience at scale, leveraging Sierra’s AI voice agent and ibex’s CX expertise and IT integration.

“ibex and Sierra have been top-performing partners for Philippine Airlines, and the deployment of AI voice agents is elevating our customer support to a new standard of quality and scale,” said Mac Munsayac, Vice President for Customer Experience at Philippine Airlines. “We’re deliberately phasing this rollout, and even at this early stage, the results are strong, with scalable automation and natural interactions enhancing both efficiency and the overall customer experience.”

ibex maps each customer journey to define what should be automated with AI, including high-volume, repetitive customer service functions, while leaving the more complex customer intents to be handled by a human agent. This strategic automation approach is the foundation for deploying transformational AI-powered CX that boosts customer satisfaction, enhances retention, and drives meaningful return on investment.

ibex and Sierra are collaborating on numerous AI implementations at various stages of deployment across key industries and are ramping up to meet growing demand for transformative AI-first customer experiences at scale.

“Thoroughly understanding our clients’ customer journeys, workflows, and operations enables ibex to successfully deploy AI agents at any stage along their digital transformation roadmap,” added Dechant. “We then leverage robust analytics and data from every interaction to optimize journeys, drive improvements, and refine brand voice across all channels. This translates to faster deployments, better call containments and great customer experiences.”

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world’s best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Sierra

Sierra is the platform that helps businesses build better, more human customer experiences with AI. With Sierra, companies deploy customer-facing AI agents that communicate in natural language, solve complex problems, and personalize every interaction—on any channel.

Across a range of industries, leading brands like The GAP, Rocket Mortgage, SoFi, Sutter Health, and Wayfair have partnered with Sierra to improve customer satisfaction in the moments that matter while driving operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Media Contact

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89798b85-c580-4a80-bbaf-188cc570d158