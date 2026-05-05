Precision Optics Announces Receipt of $3.5 Million Follow-On Production Order for Single-Use Ophthalmic Program

LITTLETON, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced the receipt of a follow-on production order totaling approximately $3.5 million from a large, global medical device company for a new single-use ophthalmic endoscope.

The single-use ophthalmic program is Precision Optics’ second single-use program to move into production, further highlighting the Company’s growth opportunity in single-use endoscopy. Shipments under the order are expected to commence shortly and be fulfilled over the following 12 to 15 months. The order, a follow-on from the initial production order announced in November 2024, is intended to support the customers’ ongoing limited launch and transition to full launch of the product.

“We are thrilled to receive this meaningful follow-on production order for our single-use ophthalmic program as our customer progresses toward full launch,” commented Dr. Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics. “This program is the result of more than five years of joint product development and represents an important opportunity for both Precision Optics and our customer. The size of this follow-on order reflects the natural evolution of this program from initial stocking quantities to a sustained production phase.”

Dr. Forkey continued, “This version is designed to replace our customer’s current reusable endoscope-based system, which has been on the market for more than ten years. With the benefits of significantly improved image quality, combined with single-use functionality, we share our customer’s optimism this program has the potential to both replace their existing installed-base and increase their market share in the ophthalmic market.”

Precision Optics has invested over a period of years to develop the technology, intellectual property and production expertise required to support the market shift toward single-use endoscopy. The Company believes the transition of multiple single-use programs into production validates these investments and strengthens Precision Optics’ position as a partner of choice for medical device companies seeking advanced micro-optical and digital imaging solutions.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume worldwide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top-tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks that the closing conditions for this offering will not be achieved, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

550 King Street, Bldg. A, Suite 100

Littleton, Massachusetts 01460

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Telephone: 602-889-9700

poci@lythampartners.com