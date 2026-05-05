SnapLogic Announces 2026 Partner Award Winners to Celebrate Excellence in Agentic Integration

San Mateo, California, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the winners of its 2026 Partner Awards, recognizing the contributions of partners that have delivered results in helping customers modernize integration, adopt AI-powered solutions, and scale their businesses with SnapLogic.

“Our partners are essential to SnapLogic’s success, bringing the expertise and innovation needed to help our customers integrate systems, automate processes, and scale AI initiatives,” said Danielle Carty, Global VP of Channels at SnapLogic. “Through our Partner Connect Program, we equip them with AI-powered tools, training, and go-to-market support so they can deliver faster, more impactful outcomes. The 2026 SnapLogic Partner Awards recognize the partners who are leading this work and driving agentic integration worldwide.”

This year, the 2026 Partner Award winners include AWS, Infosys, Cognizant, and Sriven.

Global Cloud Partner of the Year – AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) , a global leader in cloud computing since 2006, is named Global Cloud Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. AWS continues to drive a relentless focus on joint customer success by enabling deep technical collaboration with SnapLogic’s Agentic Integration Platform . From co-selling and marketplace growth to enabling next-generation AI and integration use cases, AWS has played a pivotal role in accelerating SnapLogic’s innovation and expanding our impact across the enterprise.

AMER Partner of the Year - Infosys

Infosys , a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, is recognized as the AMER Partner of the Year for its sustained commitment to expanding and successfully executing influence across priority industries. Through a long-standing strategic partnership with SnapLogic, Infosys has built deep platform expertise by supporting clients across legacy modernization and data integration initiatives, backed by a growing pool of certified SnapLogic talent. Infosys’ focus on unlocking AI value and delivering measurable customer outcomes continues to drive long-term adoption and expansion globally.

EMEA Partner of the Year - Cognizant

Cognizant , an AI builder and technology services provider, is awarded EMEA Partner of the Year, honoring Cognizant's outstanding contribution to enterprise-scale AI-driven integration and digital transformation, helping enterprises across the region modernise operations, unlock data value, and accelerate transformation at scale. Cognizant, leveraging its deep domain expertise, demonstrated exceptional commitment to delivering intelligent, AI-powered integration solutions, and together with SnapLogic has built a unified service layer through a shared “better together” roadmap, enabling SnapLogic’s Global Field Organization to position and scale effectively.

Emerging Partner of the Year - Sriven

Sriven , a global leader in digital transformation, is named SnapLogic’s Emerging Partner of the Year for its consistent drive and innovative spirit. The company has expanded SnapLogic’s global reach, particularly in emerging markets. Sriven also offers hands-on SnapLogic integration training , equipping practitioners with the skills to build production-ready pipelines and accelerating adoption across new audiences.

For more information about SnapLogic’s partner program, visit the SnapLogic partner page .

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows – all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .

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