Upwork Updates Spring 2026: AI-Powered Innovations to Help Small Businesses Get Ambitious Work Done

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U pwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced Upwork Updates Spring 2026, a lineup of new features and a reimagined platform experience designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) find, hire, and work with independent talent more effectively.

New research from the Upwork Research Institute finds that nearly half of SMBs say finding people with the right expertise is a top concern, and that tapping into independent talent has become one of the leading ways businesses are building confidence in the current economic environment, with hiring of independent talent accelerating across companies of all sizes.1

“SMBs have always had big ambitions, but what they don’t always have is easy access to the right people to bring those ambitions to life,” said Anthony Kappus, general manager and chief operating officer of Upwork Inc. “With this release, we’re enhancing Uma, our AI work agent, to make it simpler to find great talent, start work quickly, and manage projects with full confidence.”

Many of the updates are powered by Uma, built on deep insights into years of hiring and work on the platform, and interwoven into a redesigned, AI-native experience. Together, they create a more unified and intuitive platform that helps businesses move from idea to execution more seamlessly.

Hiring: Finding the right talent for the job

For many businesses, finding the right talent takes more time than it should, as sorting through candidates and comparing experience slows project execution. Upwork is introducing new AI-powered features that make it faster and easier to identify, evaluate, and hire:

Work history summaries — Uma automatically pulls together independent professionals’ relevant past work on the Upwork Marketplace, so users can compare them quickly and objectively.

— Uma automatically pulls together independent professionals’ relevant past work on the Upwork Marketplace, so users can compare them quickly and objectively. Uma Recruiter shortlisting — now available on Upwork's Basic plan, automatically identifies and surfaces the most relevant professionals for a project.

— now available on Upwork's Basic plan, automatically identifies and surfaces the most relevant professionals for a project. Upwork app in ChatGPT — discover talent on the Upwork Marketplace directly within ChatGPT , with additional enhancements to the app coming soon.



Working: Getting work started and keeping it on track

Once the right person is hired, the hardest part of a project can often be getting it off the ground and maintaining momentum, especially if things don’t go to plan. Upwork is introducing new features on the Upwork Marketplace—including within Business Plus , its premium offering designed to meet the needs of growing SMBs—that help businesses stay coordinated, track progress, and adapt quickly throughout a project.

In-meeting contract generator — captures key details from Upwork video meetings and uses them as an agenda to guide the development of a contract, helping businesses and talent move from discussion to agreement faster. Upwork video meetings now also include faster AI-produced recaps, transcripts, and mobile compatibility.

— captures key details from Upwork video meetings and uses them as an agenda to guide the development of a contract, helping businesses and talent move from discussion to agreement faster. Upwork video meetings now also include faster AI-produced recaps, transcripts, and mobile compatibility. Work diary summaries — Business Plus subscribers get a clear, at-a-glance view of project progress with Uma’s daily and weekly summaries of hourly work, to help keep work on track.

— Business Plus subscribers get a clear, at-a-glance view of project progress with Uma’s daily and weekly summaries of hourly work, to help keep work on track. Improved project continuity — also rolling out now to Business Plus with wide availability this month, a new feature that helps propel a project forward when a hire isn’t the right fit by surfacing new talent and preserving project context, reducing delays and keeping work moving.



Platform: Experiencing a simpler, smarter Upwork

AI is creating new types of opportunities and expertise that businesses need access to. Upwork is introducing a more intuitive platform experience that makes it easier to discover AI talent and navigate the Upwork Marketplace.

A reimagined, AI-native homepage — surfaces emerging AI roles and in-demand skills based on marketplace trends, helping businesses and talent discover relevant opportunities.

— surfaces emerging AI roles and in-demand skills based on marketplace trends, helping businesses and talent discover relevant opportunities. More intuitive platform design and navigation — streamlined navigation makes it easier for Business Plus customers to discover features, manage work, and take action (with general availability to follow).

“At Omic, we’re tackling highly complex problems in drug discovery, which requires access to specialized expertise that’s often difficult to find through traditional hiring,” said Gabriel Richman, founder and CEO of Omic . “As a small business, Upwork has been critical in helping us connect with the right experts at the right time and operate at a scale much larger than our team. With the new Uma-powered features, it’s even easier to identify the right talent, stay aligned during execution, and keep projects moving forward, which ultimately helps us deliver meaningful results faster.”

Learn more about the Upwork Updates Spring 2026 innovations here: https://www.upwork.com/blog/updates-spring-2026 . To explore all Upwork Updates features, log in or register at upwork.com .

1Upwork Research Institute Business Leader Pulse Survey, March-April 2026. SMBs defined as companies with 10-249 employees.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc.’s (Nasdaq: UPWK) family of companies connects businesses with global, AI-enabled talent across every contingent work type including freelance, fractional, and payrolled. This portfolio includes the Upwork Marketplace, which connects businesses with on-demand access to highly skilled talent across the globe, and Lifted, which provides a purpose-built solution for enterprise organizations to source, contract, manage, and pay talent across the full spectrum of contingent work. From Fortune 100 enterprises to entrepreneurs, businesses rely on Upwork Inc. to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, the Upwork family of companies enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and transform their workforces for the age of AI and beyond.

Since its founding, Upwork Inc. has facilitated more than $30 billion in total transactions and services as it fulfills its purpose to create opportunity in every era of work. Learn more about the Upwork Marketplace at upwork.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X ; learn more about Lifted at go-lifted.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Zach Moses

press@upwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/973c609d-664b-42d0-8a91-2118c69d6d9e

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b67ea7e7-f15f-4e47-af81-f9e253b78a31

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f0129e8-aa09-4ee0-b1be-c72ea9240035