NeOnc CEO Accelerates Insider Buying with $500K+ Investment Ahead of Imminent NEO100 Phase 2a Data Catalysts

CALABASAS, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTHI) (“NeOnc” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative therapies for central nervous system cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman, and President Amir Heshmatpour has significantly increased his personal ownership through consistent open-market purchases, including substantial buying in recent weeks, underscoring strong alignment with shareholders ahead of upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.

Over the past year, Mr. Heshmatpour has invested nearly $1 million of personal capital into NeOnc shares. In recent weeks, he has purchased over $500,000 of additional stock in the open market, as reflected in Form 4 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with further purchases anticipated.

“We are entering a defining phase for NeOnc, with near-term data readouts and regulatory alignment that we believe could meaningfully reshape the treatment landscape for aggressive brain cancers,” said Mr. Heshmatpour. “My continued open-market purchases reflect my conviction not only in our upcoming catalysts, but in the long-term potential of our platform to overcome the blood-brain barrier and improve patient outcomes where current therapies fall short.”

NeOnc recently reported completion of NEO212’s Phase 1 dose escalation and established a recommended Phase 2 dose, while its Phase 2a study of NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma remains fully enrolled with an interim analysis expected later this year.

All purchases were made in the open market using personal funds.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit https://neonc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly and annual reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report and risk factors and other cautionary language in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the fact that results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future clinical trials, announced or published data from our clinical trials may change as more patient data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data and our product candidates are in preclinical and clinical stages of development, are not approved for commercial sale and might never receive regulatory approval or become commercially viable.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

“NEO100” and NEO “212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact:

info@neonc.com