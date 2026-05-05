PATTISON Outdoor US embarks on an historic partnership with Tampa International Airport





TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor US is proud to announce its inaugural partnership with Tampa International Airport (TPA). PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a global leader in the Out-of-Home (OOH) industry and a recognized leader in airport advertising in Canada, with a portfolio of 17 airports nationwide. The company is also the fourth largest billboard operator in North America and the #1 transportation advertising provider in Canada.

Built on this legacy of strength, reputation, and expertise, PATTISON Outdoor US has been established through this landmark partnership with TPA, marking the company’s entry into the U.S. market. PATTISON is part of the Jim Pattison Group (JPG), founded in 1961 and one of North America's largest privately held companies with 33 diverse operating divisions spanning automotive, advertising, media, agriculture, food and beverage, entertainment, real estate and more. With a strong and growing presence in the United States, The Jim Pattison Group employs more than 20,000 employees and $5 Billion in annual sales across brands like Save Mart, Gen Pack, Ripley's Entertainment and Peterbilt.

"This is a landmark moment for PATTISON. We are incredibly proud to partner with Tampa International Airport. They set a global standard in airport experience, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise and innovation in airport advertising to unlock a new level of engagement for local businesses and global brands. Together with TPA, we are ready to invest in the best technologies to elevate this award-winning airport to new heights," said Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

As the premier gateway to the West Coast of Florida, Tampa International Airport is consistently ranked as one of the best airports in the United States, selected as the Best Airport in North America in its size category by Airports Council International for a third year in a row and Best Large U.S. Airport by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards1. With over 24.8 million travelers passing through their gates in 20252, it is the fourth-busiest airport in Florida and 27th largest in the U.S.3, serving more than 100 nonstop domestic and international destinations4.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Tampa International Airport as we expand into the United States,” said Nicoletta McDonald, COO of PATTISON Outdoor U.S. “This marks an exciting milestone for PATTISON Outdoor and establishes TPA as our flagship U.S. airport. From our very first visit, we knew TPA was exactly the kind of partner we had been looking for - one whose vision and commitment to an exceptional passenger experience truly inspired us. We are thrilled to work with our new partners to build a thoughtful, design-forward, and commercially successful program worthy of this first-class airport.”

With one central landside terminal and four airside terminals (plus a fifth coming in 2029), TPA passengers move through the airport with ease. Tampa Airport’s unique hub-and-spoke terminal design is widely praised for efficiency – resulting in a pleasant and welcoming travel experience. The centralized design funnels travelers through predictable high-traffic areas, maximizing advertising visibility. With impactful static formats as well as large LED video walls and digital signage in key areas such as the main terminal and baggage claim, reaching a diverse, high-value audience of business travelers, tourists and international visitors has never been easier.

Through this strategic partnership, PATTISON will bring an innovative, creative, and thoughtful advertising program to Tampa International Airport - advancing the art and science of OOH to deliver dynamic, visually compelling installations that drive revenue while enhancing the passenger experience. With a proven track record of operational excellence, and an ongoing commitment to performance, maintenance and optimization of every media asset, brands will be able to connect to key audiences at moments that matter.

“PATTISON will be an important partner in our advertising strategy, design and aesthetics, and we’re excited to begin working together on what we know will be an impactful program for TPA,” Tampa International Airport Vice President of Concessions & Commercial Parking Laurie Noyes said.

Innovation will be a cornerstone for this partnership, as PATTISON’s sales team will be equipped with a revolutionary and proprietary campaign planning tool – PULSE Airport, which provides advertisers with unprecedented traveler data and insights. Customizable 3D virtual tours also help businesses and brands envision their campaign at terminal level through PATTISON’s digital twins.

PATTISON’s award winning in-house creative team will also provide turnkey creative solutions to both local businesses and global brands to deliver impactful campaigns, and stunning art pieces that include 3D forced perspective ads, dynamic ads, and interactive executions.

This new partnership marks an important first for both organizations and signals a new chapter for Tampa International Airport, positioning America’s Favorite Airport for continued excellence and growth.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services.

With roots dating back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

About Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport is a major economic driver for the Tampa Bay region and is the gateway to the west coast of Florida. TPA is consistently ranked among the world’s most beloved airports, serving approximately 25 million annual passengers with routes to more than 100 nonstop destinations. The Airport has received top awards at the state, national and international level, including being ranked the #1 Large Airport in North America by J.D. Power in 2022 and 2023, as well as the #1 Large Airport in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2024 and 2025.

TPA is in the final phase of its largest construction program in its history, having finished over the past decade a major Main Terminal renovation and concessions redevelopment program, a 1.4-mile automated people mover extending to a multi-level rental car facility, award-winning Express Curbsides for faster passenger drop-off and pick-up, a nine-story office complex and numerous new public art installations including a world-famous 21-foot pink flamingo sculpture. In 2024, America’s Favorite Airport broke ground on a new 16-gate domestic and international terminal, Airside D. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.

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1 Tampa International Airport

2 Tampa International Airport Fact/Statistics/Financials, https://www.tampaairport.com/business/facts-statistics-financials

3 https://www.faa.gov/airports/planning_capacity/passenger_allcargo_stats/passenger/arp-cy2024-commercial-service-enplanements.pdf

4 https://www.tampaairport.com/about-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f15e6aa-e464-478f-b984-18a6e4d72956