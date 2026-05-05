WidePoint to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PDT

FAIRFAX, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), a leading provider of Secure Mobile Management Solutions, will be attending the LD Micro Invitational XVI from May 17-19, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gateway-grp.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com