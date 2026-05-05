7AI Named to the 2026 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI , the company whose customers trust dynamic AI agents to get security work done at scale, today announced it has been named to CB Insights’ tenth annual AI 100 , showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

7AI was one of only six security companies named to the cross-industry list, underscoring the company’s market-leading role in advancing agentic AI from concept to production inside one of the enterprise’s most demanding environments: the security operations center.

“With AI accelerating every phase of the attack lifecycle, security leaders understand the need to meet machine-speed offense with AI-driven defense," said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO of 7AI. “We're proud to be named to the CB Insights AI 100. It’s a recognition we owe to our customers who are turning AI from promise into production advantage to meet this moment. They are using AI agents that ingest alerts, investigate, correlate, respond, and give analysts the ability to run threat hunts and optimize detection rules.”

The 7AI platform is the agentic operating system for the security operations center. 7AI agents ingest alerts from existing security tools, enrich them with contextual data, run complete end-to-end investigations, provide response actions either automatically or through analyst-approved recommendations, and generate intelligence to enhance detection rules over time. The platform also enables proactive threat hunting, allowing customers to search for indicators of compromise (IOCs) before an alert fires.

The recognition comes during a period of rapid momentum for 7AI. One year into operating at enterprise scale, the company has processed more than 5 million investigations, with customers quickly expanding their use of 7AI across multiple SOC use cases, including threat hunting, detection optimization, reporting, and PLAID ELITE, its fully managed AI-native security operations offering. 7AI was also named to Fast Company’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, ranking No. 6 in Security.

“The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market,” said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. “This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment.”

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. CB Insights’ research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. CB Insights also evaluated Analyst Briefings submitted directly by startups.

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far, as of April 27, 2026.

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.





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About 7AI

7AI customers trust dynamic AI agents to get security work done at scale. The company’s agentic operating system for the SOC is proven at Fortune 500 scale to autonomously handle repetitive, high-volume work, freeing teams to focus on what humans do best: strategic threat hunting, proactive defense, and the work that actually protects organizations. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Boston, 7AI is aggressively growing its team across AI Security Engineering and go-to-market roles. Learn more at 7ai.com.

Media Contacts



Ted Weismann for 7AI

7AI@marketbridge.com