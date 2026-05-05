InstaSwitch launches account activation infrastructure for business banking and announces $4.7M in funding

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InstaSwitch today launched the first infrastructure that helps business banks turn opened accounts into active ones and announced $4.7 million in seed funding. Approximately 5.4 million U.S. small businesses* attempt to switch bank providers each year, and most never complete the move. As business platforms secure bank charters, traditional banks acquire fintechs and increase their digital presence, and digital-first challengers enter the U.S. deposit market, the cost of an account that opens and never activates has never been higher.

InstaSwitch eliminates the friction, automating the full switching workflow - payroll, income, and spend, through a proprietary agentic execution model so financial institutions can convert opened accounts into primary relationships at scale.

"The account opening is not the win. The win is the primary relationship which only happens when the money actually moves,” said Daniel West, Founder and CEO of InstaSwitch. “Switching a business bank account means updating payroll, income platforms, vendor payments, and client direct deposits, each through a separate portal, separate authentication, and separate manual steps. The automation required to help users actually complete a business bank switch still does not exist anywhere else. That is what we built.”

The seed round was led by Chicago Ventures, with participation from 8-Bit Capital, continued investment from Better Tomorrow Ventures, Panache Ventures, and executives from Unit, Square, PayPal, and Plaid.

"Billions of dollars in business banking revenue walk out the door every year through accounts that open and never activate,” said Stuart Larkins, General Partner, Chicago Ventures. “We backed InstaSwitch because they are the first team we have seen actually fix it. Their customers' results prove it."

Early customer results validate the approach. Arc reports activated accounts carrying 13.1x higher operating balances versus its overall average; Lettuce reports thousands of accounts migrated, millions of dollars moved, and completion rates above 80% among users who begin the flow. Both figures per InstaSwitch internal data.

"Customer account migrations fail because people see the work involved and stop,” said Ran Harpaz, Founder and CEO, Lettuce Financial. “We were able to move millions of dollars, migrating thousands of accounts, with over 80% of our customers completing the full flow without dropping off. Cannot imagine having to do this without InstaSwitch."

The platform deploys as a white-labeled embedded SDK in three to five days, or as a hosted flow requiring zero engineering. Once live:

Income, payroll, and spend each update in under 30 seconds

Every remaining step is walked through until the switch is complete

Agentic AI handles what's never been automatable before, and guides what it cannot



According to financial services research and analytics firm Curinos, primary customers hold 10x more deposits than non-primary customers. The gap between the two is whether income, payroll, and spend actually move to the new account. Institutions lose billions in revenue every year because most never do.

“This is why we built InstaSwitch, because every institution should be winning primary relationships, not just collecting names in a system,” said West.

About InstaSwitch

InstaSwitch is the account activation infrastructure for business banking. The company builds the guided flow that gets income, payroll, spend, vendors, and clients moved and confirmed to a new account, deploying as a white-labeled embedded SDK and as a hosted flow for institutions at every stage. The company is SOC 2 certified and has cleared diligence at a $40 billion financial institution. InstaSwitch is headquartered in New York with an office in Chicago. Learn more at instaswitch.co.

*according to Coalition Greenwich and SBA data