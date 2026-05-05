Rhino Federated Computing Named to the 2026 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Rhino Federated Computing to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market,” said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. “This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment.”

“We’re honored to be named to CB Insights’ AI 100 and to be recognized among the most innovative AI companies shaping what comes next. This recognition reflects the growing urgency among enterprises to move beyond traditional, centralized AI approaches that can’t meet the demands of privacy, regulation, and scale. Rhino was built to solve this challenge, helping organizations unlock the full value of their data through federated AI. We believe this approach will define the next era of enterprise AI, and we’re excited to be leading the charge,” said Dr. Ittai Dayan, CEO and Co-Founder of Rhino Federated Computing.

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores . We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Founded on the heels of its groundbreaking, multi-continental federated study , which demonstrated that collaborative AI can accurately predict COVID-19 outcomes, Rhino Federated Computing has established itself as the leader in privacy-native, federated AI. The company enables organizations in highly-regulated industries to unlock the full value of their data without moving it, while also protecting proprietary models and intellectual property. Rhino supports landmark federated initiatives advancing a new paradigm for secure, large-scale collaboration and real-world AI impact, including the federated infrastructure for Lilly TuneLab , the FAITE Consortium , and the Cancer AI Alliance (CAIA).

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.



About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

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About Rhino Federated Computing

Rhino Federated Computing is the leader in privacy-native, federated AI and computing, enabling organizations in highly-regulated industries to unlock the full value of their data without moving it, while also protecting proprietary models and intellectual property. By bringing computation to the data rather than centralizing sensitive information, Rhino empowers enterprises across life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and other industries to collaborate securely, accelerate innovation, and deploy AI at scale. Built for real-world complexity, Rhino’s Federated Computing Platform (Rhino FCP) transforms fragmented data ecosystems into continuously learning networks and powers federated agentic AI, federated data science, and federated model networks—fueling smarter decisions, faster discoveries, and measurable business impact while maintaining the highest standards of privacy, security, and compliance. To learn more, please visit www.rhinofcp.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/rhinofc/ .

Contact:

Renee Hurley

renee@rhinofcp.com

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