Ataccama Brings Data Quality Signals into ServiceNow to Power AI with Trusted Data

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to embed data quality signals directly into enterprise workflows, ensuring AI models and business decisions run on trusted data. Quality scores, findings, and observability signals appear on cataloged data assets within ServiceNow’s Data Catalog, giving teams immediate visibility into whether data is fit for use. By making data quality visible within ServiceNow, organizations align data teams and business users around a consistent, trusted view of their data.

Enterprises moving AI into production now see that workflow automation and model reliability depend on the quality of data at the point of use. Without the right data quality signals embedded in those workflows, businesses risk issues surfacing only after they affect decisions or AI models.

Ataccama’s integration with ServiceNow addresses this directly at the point of data discovery. When a ServiceNow user or AI agent running on ServiceNow selects a data asset, they see Ataccama’s quality assessment alongside it, including a color-coded quality-tier badge, specific findings explaining what failed and why, and observability signals such as schema changes and volume anomalies that may indicate the asset needs revalidation. These signals, powered by Ataccama and surfaced directly in ServiceNow, enable teams to identify issues and take the right next steps within the same platform where their workflows already run. With a consistent view of data quality embedded at the point of use, teams move faster and act with confidence using trusted data.



“Enterprises are building AI on the assumption that their data is good enough, and that assumption is where initiatives often fail,” said Jay Limburn , Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. “By surfacing Ataccama’s quality signals directly on data assets inside ServiceNow, we’re replacing that assumption with evidence at the exact moment a team reaches for data to power an AI workflow or drive a decision. When high-quality data is the default condition, AI initiatives can drive meaningful impact because they are consistently powered by data that is verified, fit for purpose, and trusted.”



“AI and agentic workflows are only as reliable as the data moving through them. As our customers use ServiceNow as the AI control tower for business reinvention, trusted data isn't a nice-to-have; it's the foundation everything else is built on,” said Pramod Mahadevan, VP of Data & Analytics Product Ecosystem at ServiceNow. “With Ataccama's data health signals surfaced directly on assets in the ServiceNow Data Catalog, agents and users have the visibility they need to know their data is ready before it powers an agent, a workflow, or a critical business decision. That's how our customers move from experimenting with AI to running it with confidence at scale.”



Key capabilities:

Trusted data discovery at the point of use. As users browse data assets in ServiceNow Data Catalog, Ataccama’s quality score – based on the Ataccama Data Trust Index – is visible before selection, giving teams an immediate, consistent measure of whether data meets the standard required to power decisions and AI workflows.

As users browse data assets in ServiceNow Data Catalog, Ataccama’s quality score – based on the Ataccama Data Trust Index – is visible before selection, giving teams an immediate, consistent measure of whether data meets the standard required to power decisions and AI workflows. Data quality and observability insights in a single view. Data quality findings and observability signals, such as schema changes and volume anomalies, appear side by side on the same asset page in ServiceNow Data Catalog. Users see both what failed and what changed, giving them the context needed to assess whether data is genuinely fit for use before it powers a decision or model.

Data quality findings and observability signals, such as schema changes and volume anomalies, appear side by side on the same asset page in ServiceNow Data Catalog. Users see both what failed and what changed, giving them the context needed to assess whether data is genuinely fit for use before it powers a decision or model. Richer data quality context, not just a score. When Ataccama detects data quality issues, ServiceNow Data Catalog adds the business context that turns findings into action, including data lineage, downstream impact, and business criticality. Data teams can instantly see what's affected, trace the root cause, and prioritize fixes based on what matters most to the business. It's the difference between knowing something failed and knowing exactly what to do about it.

When Ataccama detects data quality issues, ServiceNow Data Catalog adds the business context that turns findings into action, including data lineage, downstream impact, and business criticality. Data teams can instantly see what's affected, trace the root cause, and prioritize fixes based on what matters most to the business. It's the difference between knowing something failed and knowing exactly what to do about it. Shared quality context that aligns data and business teams. Data stewards and business users in ServiceNow work from the same quality signals that data engineers monitor in Ataccama, removing the need to reconcile discrepancies across tools. With a consistent, verified view of data quality, teams spend less time debating and more time resolving issues before they impact downstream outcomes.



Ataccama will showcase the integration at ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2026 conference, happening May 5-7, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to see a demo, “Trusted Data for Every Workload – From Dashboards to AI,” presented by VP of Data Quality Jessica Smith , in the Data and Analytics Zone on Level 2 of The Venetian.

To learn more about how Ataccama helps enterprises run AI on trusted data, visit https://www.ataccama.com .

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end data trust platform that accelerates successful AI outcomes, mitigates risk, and powers data modernization with speed and scale. The Ataccama ONE platform is the essential data trust layer in the modern AI stack, sitting between data sources and AI orchestration to ensure every decision, model, and agent runs on accurate, governed, and trusted data. The platform unifies market-leading data quality and observability with catalog, lineage, and RDM to help organizations streamline their data management tech stack. The embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward, continuously monitoring and improving data reliability, maximizing time-to-value, and team efficiency. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama helps the world’s leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

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