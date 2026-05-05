SK pharmteco Achieves SBTi Validation for 2040 Net-Zero Science-Based Targets

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco announced today that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This approval confirms that SK pharmteco’s sustainability roadmap aligns with the strict 1.5°C pathway required to fight global climate change.

The validation is based on an assessment of SK pharmteco’s entire global value chain, encompassing Scope 1 (direct emissions from owned operations), Scope 2 (indirect emissions from purchased energy), and Scope 3 (all other indirect emissions across the global supply chain. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s dedication to reaching Net-Zero GHG emissions by 2040.

"The SBTi validation confirms that our decarbonization strategy is credible and rooted in climate science," said Darryl Ratty, SK pharmteco’s Executive Director, Global ESG. "By setting clear, independently assessed targets for 2030 and 2040, we are providing our customers and partners with the transparency and assurance they need to meet their own sustainability goals.”

SBTi Services has confirmed that SK pharmteco’s targets meet the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard (V1.3), providing an independent, science-based seal of approval for the company’s decarbonization strategy. The Net-Zero Criteria V1.3 is currently the world’s most stringent framework for corporate climate action and, unlike traditional carbon-offsetting programs, requires deep, absolute decarbonization across the entire business.

Using 2024 as the base year, SK pharmteco has committed to the following rigorous reduction schedule:



Near-Term Targets (By 2030) Scopes 1 & 2: 42.0% absolute reduction in GHG emissions Scope 3: 51.6% reduction per USD value added



Long-Term Net-Zero Targets (By 2040) Scopes 1 & 2: 90.0% absolute reduction in GHG emissions Scope 3: 97.0% reduction per USD value added Net-Zero Commitment: Achieve net-zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2040







Residual emissions remaining at the net-zero target year will be neutralized through permanent carbon removal solutions in accordance with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard.

SK pharmteco’s decarbonization strategy includes procuring renewable electricity, improving energy efficiency, optimizing processes, and engaging suppliers across key Scope 3 categories. The company will continue to enhance data accuracy and transparency, including transitioning from spend-based to more activity-based emissions tracking where feasible.

“For pharmaceutical companies seeking to reduce their Scope 3 (supply chain) footprint, SK pharmteco’s validated targets offer a reliable foundation for collaboration,” said David Lowndes, Chief Operating Officer for SK pharmteco. “As the industry moves toward more sustainable manufacturing, this validation shows that SK pharmteco is prepared to meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility.”

SK pharmteco will publicly report progress toward these targets annually through its sustainability disclosures.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company’s core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.



Contact:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com