Huntress Expands Channel Ecosystem with New Distribution Partners to Accelerate Mid-Market, Public Sector, and EMEA Growth

COLUMBIA, Md., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress continues its strong global growth trajectory with the addition of four new distribution partners, expanding its reach and ability to deliver enterprise-grade defenses to the businesses hit hardest by organized cybercrime.

The new distributors include Ingram Micro , one of the world's largest technology distributors and a powerhouse B2B go-to-market platform leader in the Microsoft ecosystem; Vertosoft , a specialized distributor with deep roots in the US public sector; Liquid PC , a women-owned global distributor and trusted advisor to the reseller community; and QBS Software , the first dedicated cybersecurity and enterprise software distributor in the United Kingdom.

Cybercrime is a global industry that is scaling fast, and the businesses it targets most — schools, municipalities, medical practices, and mid-market organizations — continue to rely on their resellers, VARS, and MSPs to deliver the most advanced technologies to defend their businesses, employees, and customers.

With the expansion of its distribution ecosystem, Huntress is meeting its partners where they already do business and making the same enterprise-grade protection used by Fortune 500 companies accessible to all businesses that want modern protection.

“For over a decade, we have enabled our partners to defend against cybercriminals. These four new distribution agreements will help us expand faster and protect more customers with the Huntress Agentic Security Platform and 24/7 AI-Centric SOC. Together with Ingram Micro, VertoSoft, Liquid PC, and QBS Software, we are building a distribution infrastructure to ensure every business is protected,” said Tuan Nguyen, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Huntress.

Ingram Micro: Reaching the Broadest Channel at Scale

Ingram Micro is one of the world's largest technology distributors, with a Microsoft install base that is unmatched in this industry. This relationship puts Huntress inside the ecosystem where the majority of solution providers, VARs, and MSPs already operate — reducing friction and accelerating protection for the end customers who need it most.

“We are thrilled to be working with Huntress to further secure our customers' Microsoft environments with a trusted security partner. Together, we are enabling our mutual channel partners to expand their cybersecurity practices and protect their customers against emerging and AI-enabled threats,” said Eric Kohl, VP Global Security & Networking at Ingram Micro.

VertoSoft: Increasing Public Sector Defenses

Ransomware attacks on local governments, school districts, and state agencies are at an all-time high. These organizations run the digital backbone of communities and have been chronically underserved by solutions priced and built for the private sector. Vertosoft's public sector expertise gives Huntress a direct path to the organizations that can least afford to go unprotected.

“Public sector organizations operate the digital backbone of our communities—from education systems to municipal services. Unfortunately, they've also become prime targets for cybercriminals. We are excited that we can now offer the powerful combination of the Huntress Agentic Security Platform and 24/7 AI-powered SOC to more state, local, and education organizations that urgently need modern, always-on protection,” said Jay Colavita, President at Vertosoft.

Liquid PC: A High-Growth Trusted Advisor to Resellers

Liquid PC, a trusted technology distributor serving the reseller community, is bringing the Huntress Agentic Security Platform to a broad network of reseller and MSP partners looking to protect their customers’ endpoints, identities, employees, and livelihoods. By adding Huntress to its portfolio, Liquid PC enables resellers to easily provide enterprise-grade managed security capabilities to their customers without adding operational complexity. With over 20% year-over-year growth since 2012, Liquid PC is a women-owned global distributor and a trusted advisor to a broad ecosystem of resellers worldwide.

“Huntress represents exactly the kind of innovation we look to bring to our reseller ecosystem, powerful security capabilities that are accessible, scalable, and easy to deliver,” said Taylor Albertini, Vice President and Majority Owner at Liquid PC. “Our partners are constantly looking for ways to better protect their customers without increasing operational burden. By adding Huntress to our portfolio, we’re giving them access to an enterprise-grade security platform backed by a team that truly understands the needs of today’s channel.”

QBS Software: Bringing Huntress Upmarket in the United Kingdom

With QBS Software’s extensive VAR relationships and reputation in cybersecurity and enterprise software, Huntress gains a proven route to reach more mid-market organizations across Europe that are underserved by traditional enterprise vendors. This partnership is a natural extension of Huntress' expanding presence in EMEA and its commitment to ensuring that no business is left without world-class cyber protection.

“Huntress has built a strong reputation for protecting the businesses that power our daily lives and are systemic to our economic stability. Partnering with such a company of consequence to stop threats before they impact these businesses across EMEA is extremely rewarding. Through this partnership, we will equip our channel with an Agentic Security Platform and 24/7 AI-centric SOC that is both highly effective and accessible to the mid-market,” said Tom Corrigan, Chief Revenue Officer at QBS Software.

Huntress provides modern defenses against today's top threats, including RMM abuse, business email compromise, account takeovers, ransomware, and phishing attacks, with its award-winning platform featuring Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management for Identity and Endpoint (ISPM and ESPM). All products are backed by a 24/7 AI-centric SOC who stop attacks before they happen. This modern approach to cybersecurity currently protects more than 250,000 organizations, 5 million endpoints, and 10 million identities worldwide.

Resellers and distributors partnering with Huntress gain access to:

Profitable partner margins and co-marketing opportunities tailored to their business model

and co-marketing opportunities tailored to their business model An Agentic Security Platform customers love , with a 98.8% customer satisfaction score and a 4.9/5 rating on both G2 and Capterra

, with a 98.8% customer satisfaction score and a 4.9/5 rating on both G2 and Capterra 24/7 AI-centric SOC included with every Huntress product—no fine-tuning, no alert fatigue

included with every Huntress product—no fine-tuning, no alert fatigue Broad environment coverage across Microsoft, macOS, and Linux platforms



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About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform unleashes end‑to‑end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.

Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding more than 5 million endpoints and 11 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Learn more at www.huntress.com , and follow Huntress on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .