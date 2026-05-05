Acceldata Partners with ServiceNow to Bring High Quality Data to Enterprise AI Agents

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata, the company pioneering Agentic Data Management, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, as part of its Workflow Data Fabric ecosystem. The partnership helps enterprises strengthen trust in the data powering workflows and AI while bringing richer incident context into ServiceNow to help accelerate resolution.

As enterprises connect data from modern data platforms and on-premise systems into broader workflows and AI built on the ServiceNow platform, a single data issue can ripple through enterprise workflows and cause significant downstream business impact. This makes it harder to isolate the underlying problem and resolve it quickly, increasing the risk of disruption to business-critical workflows. It also highlights the importance of clear visibility into data health across these environments.

Acceldata already connects to and observes many of the modern data platforms that feed the broader Workflow Data Fabric ecosystem, monitoring the health, quality, and reliability of data across those environments. Through its integration with the ServiceNow Data Catalog (formerly data.world), Acceldata now synchronizes data quality and reliability scores directly to cataloged data assets.

This enables business and technical teams to clearly understand the health and trustworthiness of their data within the context of business metadata and governance workflows. Users can see the policies and rules that identify and flag issues and seamlessly drill down into detailed diagnostics through deep links to the Acceldata platform.

Beyond visibility, AI Agents on the ServiceNow platform can automatically consume data assets that have been tagged and approved for use — ensuring they always operate on data that meets the right quality thresholds. This bi-directional integration ensures shared visibility into data quality signals where teams already work, while giving AI the trusted inputs it needs to act with confidence.

In addition, Acceldata identifies underlying data reliability issues and passes the most relevant incident context to ServiceNow to accelerate triage and remediation. The integration also helps reduce unnecessary ticket volume, provides visibility into downstream business impact, and accelerates resolution.

“Enterprises are moving quickly to connect data, workflows, and AI, but trusted action depends on trusted data,” said Rohit Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Acceldata. “By partnering with ServiceNow as part of its Workflow Data Fabric ecosystem, we can help customers bring greater visibility into the health and trustworthiness of their data, understand downstream business impact, and accelerate resolution with richer operational context.”

"Workflow Data Fabric is designed to help organizations connect data across systems, add business context, and power more intelligent workflows — but that only works when you can trust the data moving through it," said Pramod Mahadevan, VP of Data & Analytics Product Ecosystem at ServiceNow. "Working with Acceldata brings proactive data observability and richer incident context directly into ServiceNow Data Catalog, so issues are spotted sooner, downstream business impact is understood, and problems are resolved faster — not just by people, but by AI agents acting autonomously. Enterprises need that operational confidence to run AI and agentic workflows at scale."

As enterprises connect more data, workflows, and AI across platforms, trust in operational data becomes increasingly important. Acceldata and ServiceNow are helping address that need by bringing proactive data observability and contextual remediation into the Workflow Data Fabric ecosystem. Over time, the companies expect to deepen their collaboration, to support richer workflow integration and help customers bring trusted data more directly into the flow of work. Acceldata and ServiceNow will also showcase the partnership in a joint demonstration at Knowledge 2026.

About Acceldata

Acceldata is the company pioneering Agentic Data Management, helping enterprises build trusted data foundations for analytics, AI, and business operations. With deep capabilities in data observability, data quality, and intelligent data operations, Acceldata enables organizations to proactively manage data across complex hybrid and cloud environments.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

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