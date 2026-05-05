SHAREHOLDER ALERT Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against POET Technologies Inc. (POET)

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POET) between April 1, 2026 and 08:57 AM ET on April 27, 2026, inclusive.

Should You Join The POET Class Action Lawsuit?

Do you, or did you, own shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET)?



Did you purchase your shares between April 1, 2026 and 08:57 AM ET on April 27, 2026, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment in POET Technologies Inc.?



What To Do Next:

If you purchased or acquired POET securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit POET Technologies Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com .

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by June 29, 2026 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About The Lawsuit:

Defendants allegedly made misrepresentations concerning the Company’s tax status and the nature of POET’s business agreement with Marvell Semiconductor Inc.

About Bernstein Liebhard:

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

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