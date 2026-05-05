TransPerfect Releases 2026 Business Outlook Report: AI Is Now the Standard for Global Content Operations

Key Takeaways

74% of enterprise leaders say AI strategies and automation are a top priority for 2026.

65% already use AI or machine-assisted translation in their localization workflows.

40% expect localization budgets to remain flat.



NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the release of the 2026 Business Outlook Report: Global Content in the Age of AI. Published by TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Technology Group, the report is based on a survey of 96 enterprise leaders across operations, marketing, localization, and IT, and examines how global organizations are managing multilingual content in 2026.



The headline finding: AI has moved from experiment to infrastructure. Nearly three-quarters of respondents say AI strategies and automation are a top priority this year. A clear majority already use AI in their localization workflows, and 69% are actively piloting or have embedded AI across their broader operations. Organizations adopting AI see compounding gains in speed, cost efficiency, and scale, enabled by advances in generative AI, automated quality estimation, and large language models trained specifically for translation.

Adoption is happening amid tightening expectations across global content operations. Forty percent of respondents forecast flat localization budgets, yet leadership is demanding higher throughput, better personalization, and faster time-to-market. The result is a clear mandate: do more with less. The report finds that the organizations succeeding have centralized workflows, paired AI with human expertise, and built governance frameworks that allow them to scale with confidence.

The report also surfaces a critical gap: one in four organizations still don't measure the business impact of multilingual content. Without clear metrics tied to outcomes like conversion, engagement, and time-to-market, it's difficult to quantify the value AI is delivering or make the case for further investment.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Our clients are long past the discovery and pilot phases—and are now implementing AI solutions across the enterprise. For any executive in this position, perusing this new report will be time well spent."

The full report includes guidance on scaling AI, optimizing budgets, closing measurement gaps, and building cross-functional alignment to turn global content into a competitive advantage.

The 2026 Business Outlook Report: Global Content in the Age of AI is available for download here.

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com