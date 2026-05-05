Creatd Finalizes 2025 Audit, Submits Amended Draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 to SEC, Ahead of Planned Uplisting and AI Acquisitions

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced that it has finalized its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The completion of the 2025 audit represents a key milestone in the Company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial reporting framework and advance its capital markets strategy.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Creatd reported revenue of $3.2 million, compared with $1.5 million in 2024, an increase of $1.7 million approximately or 113%. The Company also reported stockholders’ equity of $9 million at year-end 2025, compared with a stockholders’ deficit of $10.4 million at year-end 2024, reflecting a positive swing of $19.4 million and a meaningful transition from negative to positive equity.

With audited financials now in place, the Company immediately submitted an amended draft registration statement to Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon completion of the SEC's review, the registration statement is expected to be publicly filed, supporting Creatd's efforts to re-establish full reporting status and position the Company for re-entry into the national exchange ecosystem.

The Company views this sequence of accomplishments as deliberate steps toward its planned uplisting. This progress has been enabled by the Company’s recent strategic successes, including the sale of its Flyte aviation business, the strengthening of its balance sheet and the increase in its portfolio value.

Following these actions, and with capital generated from the Flyte transaction, the Company has been able to operate without reliance on external financing at the parent level. This has provided Creatd with the flexibility to successfully complete multiple years of PCAOB audited financials. In addition the company can continue to execute on the acquisition and development of portfolio companies aligned with its long-term strategy of integrating AI and technology resources into entrepreneurial turn around opportunities.

“This is a process-driven milestone,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd. “We have focused on rebuilding from the inside out. We started with our finances, then our structure, and our discipline. The completion of our 2025 audit allows us to move forward with clarity as we re-engage with the SEC and continue executing on our broader strategy.”

“As we advance this process, continue operating a suite of tech portfolio products, we are also actively pursuing a number of material strategic acquisitions that we believe will significantly complement our existing portfolio. These targets are centered around platforms operating at the intersection of data processing and AI-driven monetization. We believe the integration of these capabilities has the potential to drive meaningful cost efficiencies while scaling revenues on multiple fronts. We expect to provide additional details regarding these initiatives in the near future.”

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) acquires, builds, and scales technology-driven businesses within a diversified portfolio, leveraging a shared services platform to accelerate growth and drive monetization. For more information, visit www.creatd.com . Join our community discussion, which brings together shareholders, peers, and employees in our Investor Slack channel .

Contact: ir@creatd.com

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