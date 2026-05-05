NextNRG Expands Its AI-Driven Dashboard with Energy Analytics, Carbon Tracking, EV Charging Management, and Real-World Site Visualization

MIAMI, FL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced the addition of new capabilities to the NextNRG Dashboard, including energy-flow analytics and cost reporting, carbon offset tracking, asset inventory, EV charging infrastructure management, and real-world site visualization.

The NextNRG Dashboard, introduced in March 2026, is designed as a fully custom-built platform, serving as the central interface for monitoring, managing, and optimizing a customer’s full energy ecosystem at the site level. Each implementation is configured to the specific infrastructure, load profile, and physical layout of the site, integrating systems such as on-site generation, battery storage, grid interconnection, legacy fueling operations, and EV charging into a single operational layer. In most environments, these systems are managed across fragmented platforms and service providers, forcing operators to rely on disconnected data, manual coordination, and limited real-time visibility. The NextNRG Dashboard is designed to address this fragmentation by unifying operational control, financial visibility, and performance insights within a single system. The following newly added capabilities expand visibility across energy performance, cost, sustainability, and on-site infrastructure, providing a more complete and connected view of site operations.

Energy-Flow Analytics and Monthly Cost Reporting

The platform provides granular visibility into how energy moves through a site across all sources and storage systems. Operators will be able to monitor real-time and historical energy flows from solar generation, gas turbines, generators, battery storage, grid supply, and backup systems, with full breakdowns of how each source contributes to overall site consumption at any given time.

Monthly cost reporting is integrated directly into the platform, giving operators a detailed financial view of their energy operations. Cost data is presented alongside the underlying consumption and flow data, enabling operators to correlate operational decisions with their financial outcomes and identify opportunities to reduce demand charges and improve overall efficiency.

Sustainability Impact & Carbon Offset

The NextNRG Dashboard tracks and quantifies the sustainability impact of a site’s energy operations. As part of each deployment, the platform will calculate carbon offset data derived from on-site renewable generation, battery storage utilization, and displacement of grid-supplied energy. Operators will have access to a clear, data-driven record of their site’s emissions reductions, giving organizations the tools to measure, report, and communicate the environmental impact of their energy infrastructure.

EV Charging Infrastructure Management

A dedicated EV charging module is built into the NextNRG Dashboard to consolidate the full management of on-site charging infrastructure within a single platform. The module is designed to give fleet and facility operators a unified interface to monitor and manage their entire charging network alongside all other energy assets, eliminating the need for separate EV management platforms. Capabilities include:

Real-time status monitoring for all chargers across the site

Physical location mapping of each charger within the site layout

Charging protocol visibility per unit, including supported standards and active sessions

Comprehensive logging of charging sessions across all assets

Capacity and maximum output data for each charger

A complete, filterable charger inventory covering all units at the site

Energy Asset Inventory

The platform includes a comprehensive asset inventory table that will give operators a complete record of every energy asset at their site. From battery storage systems, solar generation equipment and gas turbines to EV chargers, backup generators, and grid interconnection points, every asset is cataloged in a single, searchable interface. The inventory is designed to support both day-to-day operational management and longer-term infrastructure planning.

Real-World Site Visualization

Bringing these capabilities together, the NextNRG Dashboard includes an interactive, location-based visualization layer that maps energy assets to their real-world positions. Operators can navigate a facility spatially and access live performance data for any asset or zone.

For sites with smart load management systems, this extends to individual controllable loads. Lighting, HVAC zones, and industrial equipment are mapped to their physical locations, allowing operators to view real-time consumption and system status within the actual layout of the facility, creating a fully contextualized view of site operations.

“Organizations today are being asked to manage energy costs, fleet electrification, and sustainability reporting simultaneously, often without a unified view of their operations. The capabilities we’ve built into the NextNRG Dashboard are designed to change that. From real-time energy flows and carbon tracking to EV charging management and a complete asset view, the platform is designed to give operators the visibility they need to run their infrastructure more effectively.” said, Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO, NextNRG, Inc.

As NextNRG brings the Dashboard to market across commercial, healthcare, industrial, tribal, and government sectors, these additions ensure that each deployment is equipped to meet the operational and reporting demands of an energy landscape that continues to grow in complexity.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG’s smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation’s largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “expect,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com



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HCM for NextNRG

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