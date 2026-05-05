Transactions with shares in AL Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

 | Source: AL Sydbank A/S AL Sydbank A/S

        













Company Announcement No 22/2026

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37



AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com







5 May 2026 

Dear Sirs

Transactions with shares in AL Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation AL Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached tables showing detailed information about the transactions.


Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachments


Attachments

Mark Luscombe - UK Jørn Adam Møller - UK
GlobeNewswire

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