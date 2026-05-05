Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance of EUR 300 million

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of 5-year green bonds in the amount of EUR 300 million. The bonds bear 4.0% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 110 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates.

Final orderbook exceeded EUR 1,650 million from over 100 investors from UK, Nordics, continental Europe and Asia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme with reference to the bank’s sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 12 May 2026.

Joint lead managers were Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi and J.P. Morgan.