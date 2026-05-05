Reliance Global Group Launches LifeSci Global, Its Dedicated Life Sciences Platform, Partnering with Proven Operators Scott Korman and David Turner to Build and Lead the Platform with Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals as the First Platform Investment

LifeSci Global Launches as Reliance’s Life Sciences Platform, Partnering with Scott Korman and David Turner as Its Founding Operator-Partners to Build, Lead and Grow the Platform

Korman and Turner Bring Complementary Decades of Private Equity, Capital Markets, Healthcare and Company-Building Expertise to Anchor the Platform; Innervate Provides Exposure to Estimated $250 Million Neuroblastoma Opportunity, Potential Expansion Opportunities in Additional Disease Areas and Priority Review Voucher Upside

LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “Reliance”) today announced the formal launch of LifeSci Global Group LLC (“LifeSci Global”), its dedicated life sciences and biotechnology platform, co-founded alongside Scott Korman and David Turner, who will serve as the platform’s founding operator-partners and lead all aspects of its build-out and growth. LifeSci Global is a subsidiary of EZRA International Group, Reliance’s strategic growth platform focused on building and investing in high-growth technology and life sciences companies. In connection with this launch, Reliance is also announcing Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals as LifeSci Global’s first platform investment.

The launch of LifeSci Global reflects Reliance’s studio model: rather than making passive investments, Reliance identifies compelling verticals, launches a dedicated platform, and partners with exceptional proven operators who possess the domain expertise to build great companies from the ground up. Scott Korman and David Turner are those operators for the life sciences vertical. They bring complementary capabilities spanning private equity, capital markets, healthcare strategy and company formation, and will be responsible for identifying, building and managing companies within LifeSci Global — beginning with Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals.

LifeSci Global was co-founded in connection with strategic investment in Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, a developer of positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and a therapeutic focused initially on neuroblastoma and broader future applications in cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. As the platform’s first investment, Innervate exemplifies the type of company LifeSci Global was built to identify and advance: differentiated science, a significant unmet medical need, and a clear path toward development and commercial milestones. Mr. Korman currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Innervate and as a member of Reliance Global Group’s Board of Directors, ensuring direct continuity between the Company’s governance, LifeSci Global’s strategic mandate and the execution of the platform’s first investment. Mr. Turner serves as Chief Operating Officer of Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, where he is the driver behind the company's radiopharmaceutical development program, ensuring that LifeSci Global's platform expertise is directly embedded in the execution of its first investment.

Reliance believes that the selection of Mr. Korman and Mr. Turner as LifeSci Global’s founding operator-partners is the central strategic decision underlying the platform’s launch. Under Reliance’s studio model, platforms succeed by anchoring each vertical with operators who have the proven track records, industry relationships and judgment to build and scale companies from the ground up. LifeSci Global is designed with that principle at its core — and Messrs. Korman and Turner are its embodiment. Together, they will be responsible for sourcing and building LifeSci Global’s portfolio, supporting each company through its development lifecycle, and deploying their combined expertise across private equity, capital markets, healthcare strategy and operational execution to drive long-term value creation.

“The launch of LifeSci Global is a significant milestone for Reliance and EZRA International Group,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. “We built this platform around a simple conviction: the right operators make all the difference. Scott and David are proven, deeply experienced practitioners who will roll up their sleeves and build companies. That is the LifeSci Global model, and we believe it is a differentiated approach to value creation in life sciences.”

Mr. Korman brings more than four decades of experience as a private equity principal, entrepreneur and operator, and is central to LifeSci Global’s strategy as its founding operator-partner. Over the course of his career, he has led acquisitions, corporate turnarounds and growth-stage businesses across a range of industries, raised significant capital, and served in executive and board roles across both public and private companies. His experience spans the full lifecycle of company development, from early-stage investment and strategic planning through scaling, operational execution and corporate governance. Critically, Mr. Korman is an active builder. His current role as Chief Executive Officer of Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals demonstrates his hands-on approach and his ability to lead a company through late-stage development with the rigor and conviction required to reach commercialization. His simultaneous role on Reliance’s Board of Directors ensures that LifeSci Global’s strategy is directly connected to Reliance’s governance and capital allocation framework.

Mr. Turner brings more than 25 years of experience in global capital markets and is the second pillar of LifeSci Global’s operator-partner model. His career includes senior roles at JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers and Macquarie Bank — institutions synonymous with sophisticated capital formation and cross-border advisory at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he has advised institutional investors and companies on capital formation, cross-border strategy and market positioning, with particular depth across healthcare and life sciences. His experience across the United States, Asia and Israel gives LifeSci Global a global perspective as the platform sources and evaluates emerging biotechnology, diagnostics and life sciences opportunities. Mr. Turner’s ability to structure and access capital across markets is expected to be a meaningful advantage as LifeSci Global advances portfolio companies through development, financing and strategic inflection points.

Together, Mr. Korman and Mr. Turner represent a purpose-built partnership for the life sciences vertical. Their complementary backgrounds — Mr. Korman’s decades of operational and entrepreneurial experience and Mr. Turner’s global capital markets expertise with a healthcare focus — are designed to give LifeSci Global the capability to identify high-potential companies, build them from the ground up, structure disciplined transactions and support portfolio companies through the full arc of development, regulatory, financing and commercialization milestones. As founding operator-partners, they will be actively engaged at every stage of LifeSci Global’s portfolio as active builders, and not simply as advisors.

“In life sciences, the quality of the team is the platform,” said Moshe Fishman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures at Reliance Global Group. “Scott’s track record as an operator and entrepreneur across four decades, combined with David’s exceptional capital markets network and healthcare expertise built at JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers and Macquarie, gives LifeSci Global a foundation that we believe is strong and well-positioned. They are here to build companies, and we believe that hands-on approach is the right one for this platform.”

With LifeSci Global now launched and anchored by Scott Korman and David Turner, the platform is actively evaluating additional life sciences and biotechnology opportunities. LifeSci Global’s first platform investment, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, provides Reliance with exposure to a late-stage radiopharmaceutical platform targeting a serious unmet need in pediatric oncology. Innervate’s lead asset, 18F-mFBG, is being developed as a next-generation PET imaging agent for neuroblastoma, with potential future applications in cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Reliance believes Innervate’s initial neuroblastoma indication represents an estimated market opportunity of approximately $250 million The Company also believes Innervate may have potential additional significant expansion opportunities [based on [source/Company internal estimates]] in cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease, as well as potential Priority Review Voucher upside if regulatory approval is ultimately obtained and a voucher is awarded. Under the stewardship of Mr. Korman as Chief Executive Officer, Innervate represents the first example of LifeSci Global’s operator-led model in action.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency and brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with a full suite of business development tools, enabling them to compete effectively with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, uses AI and data mining to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail brick-and-mortar insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States and offer a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology and life sciences companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance’s core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the launch of LifeSci Global Group LLC and its strategy, structure and operator-partner model; the roles, responsibilities and expected contributions of Scott Korman and David Turner as founding operator-partners of LifeSci Global; the Company's investment in Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals and the expected benefits thereof; the development, regulatory pathway, clinical progress and commercialization potential of Innervate's product candidates, including 18F-mFBG, for neuroblastoma and potential future indications in cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases; the potential for Innervate to receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher and the potential value thereof; the estimated size of the neuroblastoma market opportunity and the potential for expansion into cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease markets; the Company's studio model and its ability to identify, launch and build life sciences platforms through EZRA International Group; and the expected long-term value creation from LifeSci Global's portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that LifeSci Global does not successfully identify, build or grow portfolio companies; the risk that Scott Korman or David Turner are unable to devote sufficient time and attention to LifeSci Global or cease to be associated with the platform; risks related to the development, regulatory review, clinical testing, approval, commercialization and market adoption of Innervate's product candidates, including the risk that 18F-mFBG does not receive regulatory approval or does not achieve commercial success; the risk that Innervate does not receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher or that any such voucher is not awarded or is not monetized for the amounts historically achieved by other holders of such vouchers; the risk that the estimated neuroblastoma, cardiovascular or neurodegenerative market opportunities do not materialize or are smaller than anticipated; the early-stage nature of Innervate's development program and the substantial capital, time and regulatory requirements associated therewith; risks related to the dual role of Scott Korman as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer of Innervate, including potential conflicts of interest; the Company's ability to source, evaluate and execute additional life sciences investments through LifeSci Global; intellectual property, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory and data protection risks specific to the radiopharmaceutical and life sciences industries; the Company's ability to access capital on acceptable terms or at all; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Such risks and uncertainties also include geopolitical risks, including the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran, which may result in regional instability, military activity, cyberattacks, disruptions to critical infrastructure, supply chains or communications networks, or workforce disruptions, any of which could materially adversely affect the Company's investments, partners or operations, including Innervate's development activities.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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