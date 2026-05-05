Texas Nonprofits Granted $200,000 from the Texas Capital Foundation

DALLAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Honors Awards. The Texas Capital Foundation is recognizing three nonprofit organizations that are making a meaningful impact in communities across Texas. Established in 2022, the Honors Awards represent the Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program, distributing $200,000 annually to advance solutions in critical areas of need.

“These three organizations represent the best of what community-driven leadership looks like in Texas,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO of Texas Capital. “They are tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing our state, from housing affordability to early childhood education to veteran recovery, and delivering real, measurable results.”

The Honors Award program prioritizes grantmaking to organizations operating within Texas Capital’s five key markets in Texas, focusing on small to mid-sized nonprofits delivering community-centered solutions. Recipients are selected through a competitive application and review process that evaluates impact, innovation and long-term sustainability.

The fourth annual Honors Awards recipients are:

Housing Solutions: East Austin Conservancy , based in Austin, works to preserve affordable housing while protecting the cultural legacy of East Austin. The organization helps ensure that long-time residents and local businesses can remain in rapidly changing neighborhoods while maintaining the area’s historic character.

, based in Austin, works to preserve affordable housing while protecting the cultural legacy of East Austin. The organization helps ensure that long-time residents and local businesses can remain in rapidly changing neighborhoods while maintaining the area’s historic character. Education and Workforce Development: Collaborative for Children , based in Houston, expands economic opportunity by helping child-care providers strengthen and grow their small businesses. Through training, coaching and operational support, the organization equips early-education entrepreneurs with the tools to build sustainable, high-quality centers that serve families and contribute to a stronger local economy.

, based in Houston, expands economic opportunity by helping child-care providers strengthen and grow their small businesses. Through training, coaching and operational support, the organization equips early-education entrepreneurs with the tools to build sustainable, high-quality centers that serve families and contribute to a stronger local economy. Veterans and First Responders: TBI Warrior Foundation , based in San Antonio, provides critical support to veterans, first responders and their families affected by traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. Through wellness programs, peer support and specialized recovery services, the organization helps individuals navigate the path to healing and long-term resilience.



For more information about the Honors Awards, visit the Texas Capital Foundation webpage .