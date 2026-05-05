Travel Insurance Market Size to Surpass USD 148.14 Billion by 2035, Driven by Surging Global Tourism, Rising Risk Awareness, and Digital Insurance Platform Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Travel Insurance Market size was valued at USD 30.53 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 148.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.11% during the forecast period.

Demand for travel insurance keeps developing across individual, corporate, and senior voyager sections with a rising openness to pandemic-related interruptions rising, cataclysmic events supporting fears of getting medical care abroad, and dangers of outing abrogation driving purchaser hunger for extensive financial assurance answers for both relaxation and business travel classes.





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The U.S. Travel Insurance Market is projected to grow from USD 5.76 Billion in 2025 to USD 26.96 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 16.69%.

The growth in the U.S. market is driven by increased frequency of travel from domestic and international destinations, greater awareness among consumers about medical and trip protection requirements, swift adoption of policies on the digital medium and an increase in protective purchasing for trips that cover cancellations, delays or emergencies during their travels.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Coverage

Medical Expenses accounted for the largest share of the coverage section with a value share of 39% in 2025 on the back of growing health care costs in foreign lands and rising medical emergencies among overseas travelers making it absolutely necessary to buy insurance that covers the cost of hospitalization, treatment, and emergency evacuations. Trip Cancellations will witness the highest CAGR of 19.37% during 2026-2035 due to growing awareness about the huge financial costs involved when a traveler’s journey gets canceled or interrupted because of pandemics, natural calamities, and other unpredictable situations.

By End User

Senior Citizens had the highest end user market share of 30%, which is mainly because of their increased vulnerability to health problems, coupled with their large number of needs for coverage of healthcare facilities, hospitalization, and evacuations while traveling overseas. The fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 will be experienced by Business Travelers, which is due to the growing globalization of business activities, with increased participation of companies in international meetings, conferences, and customer visits.

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Companies was the highest, at 30%, driven by its efficient network of distribution, quality products offered by them, competitive pricing, and reliability in the payment of claims that result in increased consumer acceptance than intermediaries. The growth in distribution through banks is forecasted to be the fastest at a CAGR of 19.37% until 2035, owing to the increasing partnerships between banks and travel insurance companies which benefit from large customer bases, trust in finance, and bundled offers such as travel loans and credit cards.

By Insurance Type

Single Trip Travel Insurance was leading the market share of around 59% in 2025 owing to its affordable nature, simple structure, and high attraction amongst part-time leisure travelers who were looking for flexible insurance coverage against medical issues, cancellation, and baggage loss during one trip only. Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance is likely to show a high CAGR of 18.17% between 2025 and 2035 mainly because of increasing global movement amongst frequent corporate travelers and enthusiasts, who do not require buying policies for individual trips throughout the year.

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Regional Insights:

Europe dominated the global travel insurance market in 2025 with a 37% revenue share, supported by ever growing outbound tourism volumes, well-established travel infrastructure, obligatory insurance coverage mandatory across some European countries, a high proportion of aging population necessitating increased medical coverage and facilitated contracts between insurers and airline & travel agencies that promote general availability throughout the regional landscape.

The regional market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 18.70% until 2035, fueled by increasing disposable incomes along with growing middle-class populations and outbound tourism and business travel across China, India and Southeast Asian countries. Rising consumer awareness of travel risks, emerging digital insurance platforms, and government welfare schemes to boost international tourism are together creating a strong structural demand landscape for travel insurance throughout the region.

Rising Global Tourism Volumes and Growing Exposure to Travel Disruptions Driving Structural Demand for Comprehensive Travel Insurance Coverage

One key structure influencing the development of the travel insurance market is that of international tourism recovery and growth along with business travel becoming more and more globalized. In 2023, the recovery and growth of international tourism is very significant, with the World Tourism Organization estimating there have been 1.3 billion international arrivals – roughly 89% of what it was prior to the pandemic. As disposable income increases, middle classes increase and international business opportunities become more common, travelers become increasingly vulnerable to being involved in medical emergencies, canceling trips, having their luggage stolen or lost and accidents overseas. To address these new trends in travel insurance, companies offer various types of plans, including multi-trip plans, special plans for seniors and adventure activities.

Key Players:

Allianz

American International Group, Inc.

AXA

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

USI Insurance Services, LLC

battleface

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International

Zurich

Delphi Financial Group, Inc.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP)

Chubb

World Nomads

Tokio Marine HCC

International Medical Group (IMG)

Travelex Insurance Services

Trawick International

Ingle International

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Recent Developments:

In 2025, Allianz Partners expanded its Vacation Confidence Index to span the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, tracking traveler intent and behavior trends across major markets to shape strategic innovation in its travel insurance product development and customer engagement programs.

In 2024, Allianz Partners announced a long-term extension of its partnership with Iberia, continuing as the airline's global travel insurance provider across 13 markets and reinforcing the growing strategic importance of airline-integrated insurance distribution as a key channel for seamless policy access during flight bookings.

In 2024, World Nomads launched its Annual Multi-Trip policy across the UK and Ireland through Collinson underwriting, featuring children's coverage, age extensions, and SmartDelay airport delay benefits — reflecting the market's accelerating shift toward comprehensive multi-trip formats serving frequent international travelers.

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