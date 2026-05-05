Tiara Yachts Welcomes the 35 LS to Its Luxury Sport Series

HOLLAND, Mich., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today the addition of the 35 LS to its portfolio of Luxury Sport, center console-style vessels. The 35 LS is the first new 2027 Model Year product for Tiara, further expanding their diverse fleet of meticulously crafted yachts.

“The 35 LS is defined by reliability and safety,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO of Tiara Yachts. “It is built with the family experience in mind, blending comfortable seating and easy boarding with the security of a highly dependable watercraft. We designed this model to be a platform for connection, helping our customers build traditions and make memories that will last for generations.”

Grounded in reliable engineering and family-focused design, the 35 LS offers two Mercury® propulsion packages with integrated Garmin® Marine navigation systems and joystick piloting. At the helm, Garmin EmpirBus digital switching and push button switches simplify control to feel intuitive, responsive and dependable. Deep gunnels and thoughtfully placed handrails provide safety and peace of mind when moving around the boat, while excellent visibility at the helm helps the captain keep an eye on everyone onboard.

The 35 LS features multiple social zones, including a forward bow U-lounge with a standard table and a mid-cockpit galley equipped with a large countertop, sink and refrigerator. The aft cockpit is the heart of the experience, shifting easily from two seating zones into one generous lounge to give groups the flexibility to spread out or come together. A starboard side boarding door and a raised port step ensure ease of boarding from the docks while creating increased cabin volume. Below deck, the forward seating converts into a comfortable queen berth for overnights, complemented by a private, full fiberglass head.

“We’ve packed a remarkable amount of content into the 35 LS, prioritizing safety without losing the flexible social zones Tiara is known for,” said Gabe Rose, Design Manager at Tiara Yachts. “It offers a secure, comfortable, experience in a compact footprint that doesn’t compromise on premium features. From the mid-cockpit galley for easy entertaining to the private head and convertible berth for occasional overnights, this boat is designed to elevate every outing.”

The 35 LS will be available for sea trials at a VIP event hosted by Tiara Yachts in Holland, MI, in August. More details can be found on the Tiara Yachts Events Calendar .

For more information about the 35 LS model, please visit: https://www.tiarayachts.com/series/ls/models/35ls

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard-powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .

Media Contact

Emma Buschle

emma.buschle@llyc.global

616.258.5771

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d6385ef-19d6-4c4e-9a02-3fdcc0183bb4