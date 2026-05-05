New Rover Data Reveals Pet Parents Will Stay Closer to Home and Forgo Luxury Travel this Summer, While Also Prioritizing Pets' Needs

Pet care remains a priority even as seventy-three percent of pet parents report their summer travel plans were impacted by the current economic environment

Seventy-eight percent of pet parents trade luxury travel for more affordable options, to avoid downgrading the quality of care their pets receive

SEATTLE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc., the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today unveiled new data* that confirms the majority (92%) of pet parents will travel this summer, but are adjusting their plans due to economic pressures. According to Rover’s research, when making tradeoffs pet parents are sacrificing their ideal vacation experience to prioritize their pet’s needs:

Prioritizing Pets: A staggering 71% prioritize their pet’s needs over their own, and 81% put more thought into what their pet needs than what to pack for themselves.

A staggering 71% prioritize their pet’s needs over their own, and 81% put more thought into what their pet needs than what to pack for themselves. Modifying Itineraries: 71% are prioritizing travel destinations closer to home, a third (32%) will take fewer or no trips at all, and a quarter (26%) are taking shorter trips than usual, because of the current economic environment.

71% are prioritizing travel destinations closer to home, a third (32%) will take fewer or no trips at all, and a quarter (26%) are taking shorter trips than usual, because of the current economic environment. Luxury travel is out: One in four (26%) are prioritizing more affordable accommodations or travel methods, including camping and road-tripping, compared to resorts and flying.

One in four (26%) are prioritizing more affordable accommodations or travel methods, including camping and road-tripping, compared to resorts and flying. Rejecting Amenities: Nearly half (49%) of pet parents traveling with their pets admit to rejecting a well-rated hotel because the pet amenities didn’t meet their standards.

Nearly half (49%) of pet parents traveling with their pets admit to rejecting a well-rated hotel because the pet amenities didn’t meet their standards. Downgrading for Care: Even when traveling without their pets, 78% would be willing to stay in a lower-rated, less expensive hotel to ensure their pet could stay with a 5-star pet sitter who meets their pet’s unique needs.



“Rover’s new research underscores what we already know: pet parents view their dogs and cats as integral family members, and while they may stay closer to home or cut a few days off of their summer vacation, their commitment won’t be shaken by economic uncertainty,” said Nicole Ellis, certified professional dog trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist. “The trade offs pet parents are making when it comes to summer travel show a willingness to downgrade amenities for themselves, while at the same time investing in premium care and comfort for their pets, demonstrating pets are a non-negotiable part of the travel equation.”

Despite a desire to reduce costs overall, the financial commitment to pets remains strong. Pet parents are also willing to spend significantly to ensure their pets' travel comfort:

Budget Priority: Pet-related expenses, on average, make up 23% of a trip’s total budget (excluding human airfare and lodging).

Pet-related expenses, on average, make up 23% of a trip’s total budget (excluding human airfare and lodging). Premium Comfort: 87% would pay extra for pet-friendly accommodations if it meant their pet would be less stressed, with 22% willing to spend up to $500 more.

87% would pay extra for pet-friendly accommodations if it meant their pet would be less stressed, with 22% willing to spend up to $500 more. Airline Seating: 73% of pet parents would pay for an extra seat on a plane just so their pet could sit next to them instead of under the seat.



The depth of the human-animal bond is also clear through major sacrifices and palpable separation anxiety that pet parents feel when leaving their beloved pet:

Major Sacrifices: 47% of pet parents would consider skipping an important event, such as a wedding or family reunion, if their pet wasn’t invited.

47% of pet parents would consider skipping an important event, such as a wedding or family reunion, if their pet wasn’t invited. Canceled Trips: 39% have canceled an expensive trip last minute because of their pet, with 17% canceling due to lacking reliable pet care or suitable pet-friendly accommodations, 13% said I'd miss them too much and they need me at home, and 9% cancelling because their pet looked too sad while they were packing.

39% have canceled an expensive trip last minute because of their pet, with 17% canceling due to lacking reliable pet care or suitable pet-friendly accommodations, 13% said I'd miss them too much and they need me at home, and 9% cancelling because their pet looked too sad while they were packing. Constant Contact: While apart, 48% video call their pets or ask for daily photo updates, and 46% check on them daily via GPS tracker or “nanny cam”.

While apart, 48% video call their pets or ask for daily photo updates, and 46% check on them daily via GPS tracker or “nanny cam”. Apology Souvenirs: The guilt for leaving them is clear, with 67% bringing home souvenirs or gifts for their pets as an apology for leaving them behind.

“As the summer travel season begins, Rover’s survey insights reveal a powerful truth: pet parents are proactively reshaping their journeys to ensure their pets are well cared for,” said Ellis.

Pet parents looking for summer pet care solutions can find a loving, trusted sitter on Rover . With Memorial Day one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Rover advises pet parents to secure pet care early.

* New Rover research based on an April 2026 survey of 1,000 U.S. pet parents, via Pollfish.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint spans 18 countries, including North America (US and Canada) Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and now training. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com.

Press Contact:

Kristin Sandberg

pr@rover.com

360-510-6365