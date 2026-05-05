To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 5 May 2026

Announcement no. 37/2026

Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for 1 July 2026 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auction Wednesday 20th of May 2026 for loans in cover pool E.

The refinancing amount and bonds to be offered are specified in the table below:

Open Close Alloc. Name ISIN Amount mill. LCR Wednesday 20 May 2026 november 09:30 10:00 10:05 Var. 422.E.OA Cb3 ju.30 RF DK0009419137 3000m 1B

Auction terms appear in the appendix.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Lars Hasløv, Director, Head of mortgage ALM tel. (+45) 89 89 92 19 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Appendix - Auctions terms

Refinancing principles floating-rate loans

Floating-rate loans are refinanced at one auction on 20th of May 2026. The bonds are offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing. Bids must be placed correct to one basis point.

For all bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000

Type of auction

The auction of bonds in capital centres E will be conducted on Bloomberg's auction system.

Allotment

All bids below the cut-off fixing spread will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread.

For bids at the exact cut-off fixing spread, proportional allocation may be used. No bids above the cut-off fixing spread will be settled.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allotment at the auction will take place as soon as possible, and not later than 5 minutes after closing.

Value date

All bonds will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auction will be 1st of July 2026.

Reverse facility

As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Jyske Realkredit offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two days.

By means of the reverse facility, Jyske Realkredit offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 1st of July 2026 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder.

The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of Jyske Realkredit covered bonds (SDO) or mortgage bonds (RO) maturing on 1st of July 2026 or a corresponding amount of DKK SDO/SDRO level 1B AAA rated covered bonds issued from other Danish mortgage institutions maturing on 1st of July 2026.

Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis by contacting Jyske Realkredit

Credit Ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre E are rated AAA by S&P.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloombergs auction system, a stock ex-change announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Other terms

Jyske Realkredit is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement.