AI in GxP Environments | 9-Hour Online Training Course - Provides Frameworks for Decision-Grade AI Implementation Vital for QA, Regulatory, and Governance Professionals

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decision-Grade AI in GxP Environments: Governance, Validation and Regulator-Aligned Implementation" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recorded programme is designed for senior pharmaceutical leaders responsible for adopting, overseeing or governing AI and advanced analytics within regulated (GxP) environments.

As regulatory scrutiny of AI continues to increase, it focuses on decision-grade, regulator-aligned implementation - ensuring innovation is deployed safely, credibly and defensibly.

Rather than teaching technical coding or model development, the programme concentrates on governance frameworks, validation expectations, risk-based context-of-use thinking, and cross-functional accountability across Clinical Development, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, Regulatory and Medical functions.

Why This Programme Now

Increasing regulatory scrutiny of AI use in GxP environments

EU AI Act and global governance expectations

Rising internal demand for defensible AI validation frameworks

Need for decision-grade documentation and oversight models

Key Differentiators

Explicitly framed around GxP, validation and governance expectations

Risk-based 'context of use' approach integrated throughout

Focus on defensible, decision-grade implementation

Designed for QA, regulatory and governance-led audiences

Commercially deployable across enterprise environments

Programme Structure

The programme consists of eight on-demand modules (60-75 minutes each) plus an optional live virtual Q&A session. Modules can be taken individually or as a structured certification pathway.

From Data to Decisions in Pharma - Context of Use & Risk-Based Thinking Data Integrity & AI-Ready Foundations in GxP Decision-Grade Analytics: Bias, Causality & Defensible Interpretation Clinical Development Analytics & Decentralised Trials Real-World Evidence & Pharmacovigilance AI AI Methods That Matter: Explainability, Federated Learning & Risk Flags GenAI for Regulated Documentation & Controlled Authoring Validation, MLOps & AI Governance Frameworks Live Virtual Q&A: Governance & Implementation Challenges (Optional)*

Who Should Attend?

QA and Regulatory Leaders

Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Governance Teams

Compliance and Risk Professionals

Digital Transformation and AI Oversight Leads

Cross-functional Senior Leaders overseeing AI adoption

Speakers

Dr Laura Brown MBA is an independent pharmaceutical consultant with over 25 years' experience working across regulated pharma environments. Her work spans clinical development, quality, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and operational teams, supporting senior leaders in making defensible decisions within complex GxP systems.

She has delivered training and advisory programmes to professionals from organisations including Roche, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson and GSK. Delegates have included Compliance Managers, QA Leaders, Pharmacovigilance Managers, Regulatory Affairs professionals and Medical Governance leads.

Laura recently spoke on Corporate Governance & Policy Frameworks for AI in Trials at a global clinical AI conference, focusing on internal AI oversight, validation alignment and regulator-ready documentation frameworks. She is also a visiting lecturer at Cranfield School of Management.

Tom Brown brings applied AI and data analytics experience, including work with the Bank of England and a six-month engagement with EY focused on AI and data analytics. He has completed formal AI study at the London School of Economics and has delivered AI-focused sessions to pharmaceutical audiences.

Together, the programme combines governance-led decision expertise with applied AI experience in regulated environments.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkcwjs

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