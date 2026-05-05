Lighthouse Autism Center Opening New Autism Therapy Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center (LAC) is proud to announce the opening of a new autism therapy center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, expanding access to specialized services for children and families throughout Henry County and surrounding communities.

The center will serve 28 children at capacity and feature four therapy pods designed for individualized and group-based learning. It is expected to open by the end of July 2026, further expanding Lighthouse Autism Center’s presence in Iowa.

Located at 304 W Washington St, the 7,000-square-foot facility will provide a welcoming, play-based environment where children can build essential skills through personalized therapy programs.

“We’re excited to bring Lighthouse Autism Center’s services to families in the Mount Pleasant community,” said Mackenzie Laesch, Clinical Regional Director. “Our goal is to provide compassionate, high-quality care that helps children with autism grow, communicate, and thrive.”

Led by Mackenzie Laesch and supported by Senior Clinical Regional Director Nicole Smoker, the center will offer Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy delivered by a team of BCBAs and RBTs. Services will include Lighthouse Fusion®, which integrates speech support into daily ABA programming, along with diagnostic testing, pre-academic programs, and parent resources.

The new center will also create local employment opportunities. Families can learn more by calling 574-387-4313 or visiting the Lighthouse Autism Center website.

About Lighthouse Autism Center

Lighthouse Autism Center is a leading provider of diagnostic autism evaluations and autism therapy services to children with autism across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Lighthouse Autism Center is known for its compassionate care, innovative clinical models, and commitment to helping children reach their fullest potential through individualized, play-based therapy.