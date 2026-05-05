Mekorma Announces Payment Hub v1.2 with Scheduled Payment Batches for Business Central

BOULDER, Colo., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounts payable (AP) teams are under increasing pressure to reduce manual work while maintaining strong financial controls. As organizations look to do more with leaner teams, many are shifting toward automation that can handle repetitive tasks without sacrificing oversight.

In response to this shift, Mekorma, a leading provider of accounts payable payment automation solutions, today announced the release of Mekorma Payment Hub v1.2, which introduces the new Action Board Scheduler. This release enables AP teams using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to automate payment batch execution on a defined schedule, reducing manual effort while maintaining control over approvals and oversight.

Accounts payable teams often rely on hands-on steps to build and process payment batches, requiring staff to log in at specific times to keep payments on track. These repetitive tasks can extend into evenings or weekends, creating inefficiencies and limiting time for higher-value work.

With the Action Board Scheduler, teams can now schedule payment runs in advance, allowing batches to generate, move through approval checkpoints, and continue without requiring manual intervention at each step.

This release reflects a broader shift toward more autonomous AP operations, where routine payment execution can happen without constant user intervention.

“AP teams often get bogged down with repetitive tasks that create delays,” said Adriaan Davel, Director of Product at Mekorma. “With Payment Hub v1.2, we’re helping teams remove the need to manage routine work manually, while still keeping full control over how payments move forward.”

Automation with control at every step

Mekorma Payment Hub v1.2 is designed to balance automation with oversight. The Action Board Scheduler works within a configurable framework that allows organizations to define where human approval is required and where automation can take over.

This approach supports stronger consistency across the payment cycle by reducing unmonitored manual touchpoints, while ensuring that critical approvals remain in place.

Payment batches can now run:

On a recurring schedule

Overnight or outside business hours

Without requiring users to log in to initiate each step





Connecting invoice to payment

As accounts payable evolves, a more connected, end-to-end AP approach is becoming a key goal for finance teams looking to reduce manual handoffs and improve consistency.

Mekorma Payment Hub v1.2 supports this shift by helping connect invoice intake with payment execution, so work can continue without manual intervention.

Working alongside invoice automation solutions such as Continia, Mekorma helps extend that flow through to seamless payment execution within Business Central.

This is what makes a connected AP workflow achievable in practice, not just in theory.

“However the invoice gets posted, the rest should keep moving,” said Davel. “This release is another step toward a more connected, end-to-end AP workflow.”

A practical step forward for AP teams

Mekorma Payment Hub v1.2 is part of Mekorma’s ongoing commitment to helping organizations modernize their AP operations within the systems they already use. By automating recurring payment tasks, the release allows teams to shift focus from execution to exception handling, analysis, and decision-making.

The result is a more efficient, consistent, and controlled payment environment, without requiring organizations to overhaul existing workflows.

About Mekorma

Mekorma helps organizations master accounts payable by delivering integrated payment automation solutions built natively within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics GP, and Acumatica. With over 30 years of experience and more than 5,000 customers, Mekorma enables AP teams to streamline workflows, strengthen controls, and improve payment efficiency while maintaining full visibility within their ERP systems.

Mekorma Payment Hub is available for download on Microsoft AppSource (Marketplace) for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/714c9cfe-a05b-4bfe-bd6d-1174fc2179a1