IntelliTrans Named a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for the 5th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a global provider of multimodal transportation management solutions, today announced its selection as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition reflects IntelliTrans' continued commitment to taking the complexity out of transportation management, giving bulk and break-bulk shippers the visibility, intelligence, and control they need to move confidently across every mode and market condition.

“Being recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 provider for five consecutive years reflects the trust our customers place in us and the results we help them achieve,” said Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “Bulk freight is complex, and shippers need a partner that understands those realities and evolves with them. We’re focused on delivering the visibility, control, and resilience they need to perform in any market condition.”

This year's editorial selection committee reviewed more than 400 submissions. From this highly competitive pool, only 100 providers were selected, chosen for delivering the most impactful technology and measurable value to the supply chain community. The annual list highlights leading technology partners helping businesses navigate today's challenges with innovation, efficiency, and resilience.

“The logistics and supply chain technology space continues to evolve at a remarkable pace, and the providers on this year’s list represent what’s driving that transformation,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “IntelliTrans has proven year after year that a commitment to customer success leads to meaningful, lasting impact in this industry. Five consecutive years on this list is a strong signal of an organization that continues to deliver innovative solutions.”

The Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers list is published annually in the April edition of Inbound Logistics magazine and its digital apps.

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a business unit of Roper Technologies, delivers multimodal transportation management solutions built by experts to simplify freight complexities for bulk and breakbulk shippers. By combining real-time data, predictive risk management, and expert support, IntelliTrans provides insights to help shippers reduce costs, prevent disruptions, and deliver with confidence. IntelliTrans' mission is to keep the world's goods moving by giving transportation professionals the clarity, confidence, and control to deliver every time. Established in 1992, IntelliTrans is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Arkansas, London, and Sweden.

Media Contact:

Corporate Ink for IntelliTrans

Emma Nadeau

IntelliTrans@corporateink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2767de9-91f8-4d70-873f-097d25755915