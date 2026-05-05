VisibAI Picks WE Make Future 2026 for Official Launch as AI Search Visibility Becomes Industry's Newest Battleground

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisibAI, a Prague-based AI visibility startup, today announced it will officially launch at WE Make Future 2026, Italy's flagship innovation festival in Bologna from June 24-26, 2026, and will exhibit at Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 9-12, 2026.

VisibAI's audit of Stripe scored 78/100 across six AI platforms — 43 points above the fintech industry average — appearing in 92% of ChatGPT and 88% of Claude queries about payment processors, with PayPal and Square detected as top competitors.

VisibAI helps brands and agencies measure how they appear in AI-generated answers across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Mistral, and You.com. The platform runs over 100 industry-tailored visibility checks per audit, identifies which competitors are mentioned instead of the brand, and produces a fix list with downloadable schema markup and robots.txt files. The product has been in private beta and will reach general availability at WMF 2026.

The two appearances mark a significant moment for the company.

At WE Make Future 2026, VisibAI will pitch in the startup competition, with founder Francesco Bianchi seeking pre-seed funding to expand the engineering team and accelerate the product roadmap, including planned support for Google AI Overviews and Microsoft Bing Copilot.

At Web Summit 2026, VisibAI will be among the 2,300+ startups exhibiting at one of the world's largest technology events, presenting the platform to a global audience of investors, agencies, and enterprise buyers.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the search marketing industry. In April 2026, SEO Week NYC introduced HEO — Hybrid Engine Optimization — the fifth major acronym after SEO, AEO, GEO, and LLMO to describe the work of being visible across both search engines and AI assistants. Industry observers note that the rapid acronym proliferation reflects a real underlying shift: as more buyers begin product research with AI assistants instead of traditional search engines, brands invisible to ChatGPT and Perplexity are losing pipeline that does not appear in their analytics.

"The acronyms keep changing, but the job hasn't," said Francesco Bianchi, Founder of VisibAI. "When someone asks an AI assistant about your category, your brand should be in the answer. We built VisibAI to measure exactly that, across every major AI platform, in one place. WMF and Web Summit are two of the most important stages in European tech — bringing VisibAI to both, in the same year, lets us reach the founders, agencies, and investors who need this most."

VisibAI is currently free to try with no credit card required. The platform offers a free tier, a one-off Starter plan at €29, a Pro subscription at €79 per month, an Agency plan at €149 per month with white-label capabilities for up to 25 clients, and a custom Enterprise tier.

About VisibAI

VisibAI is a Prague-based AI visibility platform that audits how brands appear in AI-generated answers across six major AI platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Mistral, and You.com. Founded in 2026 by Francesco Bianchi, the company helps SMBs, e-commerce brands, and digital marketing agencies measure and improve their presence in AI search. VisibAI achieves 99% reliability across all audited AI engines and produces actionable fix lists with downloadable schema markup and robots.txt files. The company will officially launch at WE Make Future 2026 in Bologna and exhibit at Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon. Learn more at https://getvisibai.com.

"The new SEO is AI visibility." VisibAI runs industry-specific queries across up to six AI platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Mistral, and You.com — to identify whether brands appear in AI-generated answers.

Press Inquiries

Francesco Bianchi

Founder, VisibAI

francesco@getvisibai.com

https://getvisibai.com