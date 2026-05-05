AAFA Leads Group of Patients, Clinicians Asking Congress to Protect Programs that Help People with Asthma and Allergies

Washington, DC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today (May 5, 2026), on World Asthma Day, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), along with the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), will visit the U.S. Capitol to call on Congress to protect the more than 106 million people in the United States with asthma and allergic diseases.

“Nearly 1 out of 3 people in the U.S. have asthma and/or allergies – including 28 million people with asthma,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “Untreated asthma increases healthcare costs, results in lost productivity, and risks lives. Between 9 and 11 people die each day from asthma, and nearly all of those deaths are preventable with access to effective treatment. On this World Asthma Day, we call on policymakers to join with key stakeholders to ensure everyone with asthma can access and afford the care they need.”

AAFA’s community of patients, families, caregivers, clinicians and other health care professionals, advocates, and educators have the power to effect change. As a part of our effort to build a stronger community of support for people with asthma and allergies, AAFA and AAAAI will ask Congress to take action.

We will meet with congressional offices and advocate for:

Improved access to affordable healthcare and asthma and allergy treatments (including the Safe Step Act H.R. 5509 / S. 2903)

Federal investment in asthma and allergy research

Protection of asthma prevention programs (funding the National Asthma Control Program)

Protection of children’s health programs (including the Children’s Health Protection Act H.R. 2339)

To follow along and get live updates on our visits on Capitol Hill, tune in to our Instagram (instagram.com/aafanational).

“Asthma is a serious, and at times life-threatening, chronic disease that affects millions of patients every day,” said AAAAI president Carla Davis, MD. “World Asthma Day offers an important opportunity to reflect on the very real impact this condition has on patients’ lives. I have asthma so I understand that improving outcomes requires a comprehensive approach—ensuring access to evidence-based care from trained specialists, effective and affordable medications, and to environments that minimize exposure to triggers such as air pollution. Each of these plays a critical role in helping everyone with asthma, including me, achieve better control of their disease.”

U.S. Representatives David Valadao (R-CA) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI), co-chairs of the House Asthma and Allergy Caucus, expressed their support for World Asthma Day and for policies that improve access to essential medicines.

“Allergies and asthma impact Americans from every corner of the country, including my home state of Michigan, which has some of the highest rates of asthma in the country,” said Congresswoman Dingell. “I’m proud to designate May as Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month to support increased education and efforts to improve the quality of life for Americans living with these conditions.”

“In the Central Valley, more than half a million people are living with asthma, and many more struggle with allergies that make daily life harder than it should be,” said Congressman Valadao. “For many families, managing these conditions means juggling doctor’s visits, covering the cost of medications, and staying ahead of potential emergencies. That’s why I’m proud to recognize May as Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month to support those facing these difficult conditions. I look forward to continuing to work with my Asthma and Allergy Caucus co-chair, Rep. Dingell, to ensure families across the country can breathe a little easier and live healthier lives.”

Press Contact:

Andy Spears

Senior Public Relations Manager

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

media@aafa.org



##

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people affected by asthma and allergic diseases through support, advocacy, education, and research. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org.

About AAAAI

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,000 allergists/immunologists (in the United States, Canada, and 72 other countries) and patients' trusted resource for allergies, asthma, and immune deficiency disorders. This membership includes allergists/ immunologists, other medical specialists, allied health and related healthcare professionals—all with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases.

Attachments