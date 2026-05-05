Breeze Announces Nonstop Service to U.S. Virgin Islands, Expands Service from Atlantic City, N.J.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced new nonstop service to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and introduced new service to its existing international destinations from several additional U.S. cities.

“In 2021, Breeze took flight with a handful of routes and big plans to deliver affordable, elevated service between underserved cities. Launching service to the U.S. Virgin Islands on the cusp of our 5-year anniversary speaks to how far Breeze has come in that time," said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “Whether it's a new destination like St. Thomas or making sure travelers in Atlantic City have affordable options, we're continuing to grow where the demand is – and we're just getting started.”

The announcement also includes expanded service from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), where Breeze celebrates its first flight this week. These additional routes bring Breeze’s service to seven nonstop destinations – the most of any carrier in Atlantic City.

Beginning today, travelers can book the following flights on Breeze:

From Atlantic City, N.J., to:

Orlando, Fla. (nonstop daily starting July 3, from $89* one way);

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting October 22, from $49* one way);

Fort Myers, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting October 22, from $89* one way); and

West Palm Beach, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting December 17, from $89* one way).

From Columbus, Ohio, to:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting January 8, from $179* one way).



From Fort Myers, Fla., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting October 22, from $89* one way).



From Myrtle Beach, S.C., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting October 22, from $49* one way).



From Orlando, Fla., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop daily starting July 3, from $89* one way).



From Pittsburgh, Pa., to:

Cancun, Mexico (Seasonal, nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting January 7, from $179* one way);

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Seasonal nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting January 7, from $179* one way); and

Vero Beach, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting October 1, from $89* one way).



From Richmond, Va., to:

Cancun, Mexico (Seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting January 8, starting from $149* one way).



From Tampa, Fla., to:

Cancun, Mexico (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting December 19, from $129* one way); and

Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting December 16, from $149* one-way).

From Vero Beach, Fla., to:

Pittsburgh, Pa. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting October 1, from $89* one way).



From West Palm Beach, Fla., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting December 17, from $89* one way).



The announcement comes as Breeze prepares to celebrate its fifth birthday this month, marking five years of redefining what affordable air travel looks like.

The airline’s fresh take on affordable flying was recognized by TIME Magazine last week, naming Breeze to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026. In 2025, Breeze was recognized as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies and named Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). It has also been recognized by Travel + Leisure as a top 4 Best Domestic Airline every year since it began flying.

Breeze currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 88 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com , or download the Breeze Airways app.

*$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ACY-MYR and MYR-ACY. *$89 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ACY-MCO, ACY-RSW, ACY-PBI, PBI-ACY, RSW-ACY, MCO-ACY, VRB-PIT, and PIT-VRB. *$129 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for TPA-CUN. *$149 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for RIC-CUN and TPA-STT. *$179 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for CMH-PUJ, PIT-CUN, and PIT-PUJ. Promotion must be purchased from May 2, 2026, through May 11, 2026 (11:59 pm PT). ACY-MCO and MCO-ACY promotion is valid only for travel on Tuesdays from July 3, 2026, through March 23, 2027. PIT-VRB and VRB-PIT promotion is valid only for travel on Tuesdays from October 1, 2026, through March 23, 2027. ACY-MYR and MYR-ACY promotion is valid only for travel from October 22, 2026, through March 23, 2027. ACY-RSW and RSW-ACY promotion is valid only for travel on Tuesdays from October 22, 2026, through March 23, 2027. TPA-STT promotion is valid only for travel on Wednesdays from December 16, 2026, through March 23, 2027. ACY-PBI and PBI-ACY promotion is valid only for travel on Tuesdays from December 17, 2026, through March 23, 2027. TPA-CUN promotion is valid only for travel on Wednesdays from December 19, 2026, through March 23, 2027. PIT-PUJ and PIT-CUN promotion is valid only for travel on Tuesdays from January 7, 2027, through March 23, 2027. RIC-CUN and CMH-PUJ promotion is valid only for travel on Mondays from January 8, 2027, through March 23, 2027. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 88 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.