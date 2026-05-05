National Ethics Case Competition Awards $250,000 Prize Pool to 2026 Winners in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Ethics Case Competition (NECC) has announced the winners of its 2026 competition, awarding a total of $250,000 in prizes to top-performing teams, their advisors, and participating institutions.

Held in Washington, D.C., the competition brought together top student teams from universities across the country to navigate complex business and ethical dilemmas.

After advancing through multiple rounds of competition, five finalist teams competed in the championship round at The Mayflower Hotel, with solutions evaluated by a panel of leaders in business, ethics, and public policy.

First Place was awarded to Cornell University .

was awarded to . Second Place was awarded to New Mexico State University .

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The competition challenges students to analyze real-world scenarios at the intersection of the free market and ethical decision-making, applying the Bill Daniels Ethics Principles under time-constrained conditions.

“These students demonstrated exactly what Bill Daniels, one of America’s legendary entrepreneurs, believed – that the most successful leaders are those who understand that ethical conduct and business success go hand in hand,” said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “Their commitment to ethical decision-making was impressive and proved that a deep understanding of business ethics is a winning free-market strategy.”

Hosted by Texas A&M University in founding partnership with the Daniels Fund, NECC continues to grow as a national platform for developing principled leaders.

“What makes NECC unique is the environment it creates,” said Kim Field, Associate Vice President for Citizenship and Service at Texas A&M University. “Students are asked to think deeply, defend their decisions, and engage with competing perspectives in real time. That experience stays with them long after the competition ends.”

The 2026 competition brought together 18 semifinalist teams, culminating in a final round of five teams where students presented their recommendations and responded to judge questioning before a live audience.

Winners were announced during the awards ceremony, where top teams were recognized not only for their performance but for their ability to apply ethical reasoning in high-pressure, real-world scenarios.

As interest continues to grow nationwide, NECC is expanding its reach, with plans to increase participation and deepen its impact on students preparing to lead in business, government, and beyond.

About the National Ethics Case Competition (NECC)

The National Ethics Case Competition is a premier collegiate competition that challenges students to analyze complex business and ethical dilemmas and present solutions to experienced judges. Hosted by Texas A&M University in founding partnership with the Daniels Fund, NECC equips the next generation of leaders with the tools to navigate ethical challenges in a free-market economy. Visit nationalethicscasecompetition.org

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, a private charitable foundation, was established in 2000 with a $1 billion bequest from cable television pioneer Bill Daniels. Throughout its history, the Fund has given more than $1.5 billion, including grants to nearly 6,000 nonprofit partners and higher education scholarships to 5,600 students. Throughout his life, Bill Daniels had a passionate and unwavering commitment to ethics. The Fund’s ethics initiatives, including the 2025 launch of the National Ethics Case Competition, are a key part of that legacy. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.