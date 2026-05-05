First Comprehensive Study of AVID Elementary Underscores Its Impact on Student Success and Educator Effectiveness

San Diego, California, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID Elementary is making a measurable difference for students and educators, helping students build stronger academic skills and teachers feel more confident and collaborative when the program is implemented with fidelity and supported by ongoing professional learning. AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a national nonprofit dedicated to closing opportunity gaps in education, released findings from its first comprehensive study of AVID Elementary since the program’s 2007 launch. Conducted by independent research organization ECOnorthwest, the study analyzed data from more than 230,000 students and surveyed nearly 1,800 educators.

“From the beginning, AVID Elementary has been rooted in the belief that every student deserves opportunity and support and that educators deserve support that is both practical and grounded in research,” said Dr. Thuan Nguyen, AVID CEO. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to learning and strengthening our practices, expanding educator support, and partnering with schools so every student builds the skills and confidence to thrive.”

Building Strong Foundations for Future Success

The study confirms that AVID Elementary creates meaningful academic and engagement benefits for students, particularly when implemented with fidelity over multiple years. Students who participate in AVID Elementary develop stronger literacy skills, maintain better attendance, and carry positive momentum into middle school. While benefits to math outcomes were less pronounced, the research provides insight into how AVID can strengthen its impact in this area.

Key Findings:

Stronger Literacy Performance: Students who spent at least two years in AVID Elementary finished elementary school with higher English language arts (ELA) scores than their peers who were not in AVID. Their gains were large enough to move an average student from the 50th percentile to the 53rd percentile. The data also show that involvement in AVID Elementary increases the likelihood that students build the foundational literacy skills they need to thrive in later grades.

Middle School Benefits: Students who spent two or more years in AVID Elementary entered middle school stronger academically. Their core-subject GPAs were significantly higher than those of students who did not participate in AVID, a difference equal to about fifteen hundredths of a standard deviation. This growth shows how early AVID experiences help students build the skills and confidence they need to thrive as coursework becomes more demanding.

Other Notable but Mixed Findings: AVID Elementary students showed encouraging signs of stronger engagement. By the end of elementary school, they had slightly lower rates of chronic absenteeism than their peers, pointing to a deeper sense of connection to school. In middle school, these students also posted modest gains in ELA and math test performance, though these results were not statistically significant. Together, these findings suggest early AVID experiences may support important habits that continue to develop over time.

Math Results: While literacy growth was clear, math outcomes were more limited. Researchers note that AVID strategies are used more frequently in literacy instruction than in math, which may help explain the difference. Even so, the findings highlight opportunities to strengthen math-focused AVID practices so students can benefit across all subject areas.

“The findings reflect what many of us see in AVID Elementary schools,” says AVID Elementary Teacher of the Year Matthew Rodney, an AVID alumnus who now teaches at Ronald Reagan Elementary School in California. “AVID Elementary helps create conditions where students build confidence in their skills and see themselves as capable learners. Over time, this steady support strengthens their academic identity and contributes to the positive trends described in the study.”

Strengthening Educator Practice and Schoolwide Culture

The research highlights that AVID Elementary not only benefits students but also strengthens the professional practices and culture within schools. Educators reported that AVID strategies foster collaboration, build confidence, and create inclusive learning environments that support every student’s success. These effects extend beyond individual classrooms, shaping schoolwide systems and mindsets that prepare students for college and careers.

Key Findings:

Teachers most frequently implemented organization and collaboration strategies. These types of strategies were also rated as being the most effective for improving student outcomes.

Educators observed stronger school culture and noticeable increases in college-ready mindsets across campuses.

Educators reported increases in their own collaboration, consistency, and shared language, resulting in continuity in students’ learning from classroom to classroom and grade to grade.

Professional Learning Matters

The study reinforces what educators have long experienced: Professional learning is the cornerstone of successful AVID implementation. When teachers engage in ongoing AVID training, they gain confidence in applying strategies that create inclusive, engaging classrooms. These educators report stronger classroom culture and more noticeable improvements in student behavior and performance.

However, the research also reveals that professional learning cannot be a one-time event. Teachers who attended training years ago showed similar confidence levels to those who had never been trained, underscoring the need for regular, sustained learning. To maintain impact, AVID recommends that educators participate in training at least every two years, ensuring strategies remain fresh and effective.

Implementation Fidelity Is Critical

The study makes clear that how AVID Elementary is implemented matters as much as whether it is implemented. Schools with higher certification and implementation ratings consistently achieved stronger student outcomes. Leadership quality emerged as a particularly powerful factor: Increases in the quality of leadership implementation, as measured through AVID’s certification instrument, were associated with meaningful gains in both ELA and math scores.

High-fidelity implementation also benefits educators. Teachers in schools with strong AVID systems reported feeling more confident and effective, creating a ripple effect that strengthens instruction and student engagement. These findings affirm that AVID’s continuous improvement model, supported by research and guided by implementation standards, remains essential for maximizing impact.

About AVID Elementary

AVID Elementary equips young learners with foundational skills for academic success, focusing on strategies such as organization, time management, note-taking, and collaboration. These practices are integrated into existing lessons, making learning more active and engaging. AVID supports educators through professional learning led by experienced practitioners, ensuring teachers have tools they can apply immediately.

Learn more at avid.org/elementary.

About AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that has been closing the opportunity gap in education for more than 45 years. Through evidence-based professional learning and schoolwide systems, AVID empowers educators to prepare all students for college, careers, and life. Since its founding, 3.65 million students have been enrolled in AVID Elective and AVID Elementary, and an additional 7.08 million students have been impacted by AVID-trained educators. AVID is implemented in more than 7,400 K–12 schools across the United States and internationally.

Learn more at www.avid.org.