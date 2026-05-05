Standard Premium Celebrates 35 Years of Growth and Expansion Nationwide

MIAMI, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, proudly announces the celebration of its 35th anniversary. Founded 1991, Standard Premium has helped partners, agents and clients navigate all aspects of premium financing.

“What started as two industry experts and a small team focusing on what premium financing should look like when done right, Standard Premium has established a strong national presence,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “Our growth over the last three and half decades is testimony to our team’s dedication and client-focused attitude, and we look forward to building on our accomplishments. With operating licenses in 43 states, we are close to our goal of being licensed in all 50 states by year end.”

35-Year Timeline of Growth and State Licensing Approvals:

1991 – Standard Premium Finance Management Corporation is founded and receives first state licensing approval in Florida

2004-2007 – Standard Premium becomes licensed in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina

2016 – Established a holding company structure under the name Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc., with Standard Premium Finance Management Corporation as the wholly-owned subsidiary.

2021-2025 – Standard Premium becomes licensed in Arizona, Arkansas, Virginia, Nebraska, West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Maryland, Colorado, Ohio, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Alabama, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Washington D.C., Wyoming, Maine, Missouri, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, Michigan, Rhode Island, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, North Dakota, New Jersey and Utah.

2026 to date – Standard Premium becomes licensed in Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Kansas.



About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 43 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35