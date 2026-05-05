Rodney Strong Vineyards Named Proud Partner of the New York Yankees

Healdsburg, California, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards, a pioneer of Sonoma County winemaking since 1959, is proud to announce a new partnership with the iconic New York Yankees—bringing together two great champions united by a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Rooted in craftsmanship, heritage, and performance at the highest level, this partnership celebrates the alignment between one of America’s most storied baseball franchises and a winery long recognized for producing world-class wines from Sonoma County’s premier vineyards.

As part of the partnership, Rodney Strong wines will be featured throughout Yankee Stadium during the entire 2026 season. Other experiences and activations are soon to be announced, offering fans new ways to engage with these very special wines, while enjoying the timeless connection with Yankees baseball.

For more than six decades, Rodney Strong Vineyards has set the benchmark for sustainable farming and exceptional winemaking, crafting acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir from its sustainably farmed estate vineyards across Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill. As a family-owned winery, the winery continues to honor its legacy while pushing forward in the pursuit of continuous improvement.

The New York Yankees, with their unmatched history of championships and cultural impact, represent the pinnacle of performance in professional sports. Together, Rodney Strong Vineyards and the Yankees embody a shared ethos: honoring tradition while striving for greatness in every vintage, every season, and every moment.

“This partnership is about more than wine and baseball. It’s about celebrating what happens when passion, perseverance, and excellence come together—on the field and in the glass.” added Rodney Strong President Anthony Capobianco. “Partnering with the New York Yankees allows us to connect with fans in moments that matter—whether they’re celebrating a win or sharing a glass with friends. It’s a natural collaboration built on shared values, bringing people together, and a commitment to championship level consistency.”

About Rodney Strong Vineyards: Founded in 1959 by California wine pioneer Rod Strong, Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned estate winery dedicated to crafting premium wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations, including Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill. For more than 36 years, the winery has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, fourth-generation California farmers, who are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and innovation. The winery sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards spanning 1,115 acres, producing expressive wines that reflect the character and diverse terroirs of Sonoma County. Its signature portfolio includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc, crafted to be shared and enjoyed together. Rodney Strong Vineyards is one of Sonoma County’s original wineries, helping shape the region’s winemaking legacy. Guided by a passion for quality, hospitality, and long-term sustainability, Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to set the standard for excellence in California winemaking. Learn more at rodneystrong.com, or follow on Instagram @rsvineyards.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com ) and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner again in 2025. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.

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