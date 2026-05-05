Bayridge Counselling Centres and No Fear Counselling Corp Merge Under Ch’íyáqtel Wellness to Form Canada’s Largest First Nation’s Owned Mental Health Network

BURLINGTON, Ontario and BURNABY, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a transformative move for the Canadian healthcare landscape, Ontario’s Bayridge Counselling Centres and British Columbia’s No Fear Counselling have officially merged to form the cornerstone of Ch’íyáqtel Wellness. This partnership creates Canada’s largest First Nation’s owned integrated mental health provider, designed to offer world-class therapeutic services to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from coast to coast.

By bringing together Bayridge’s thirty-year clinical legacy in the East and No Fear’s innovative, high-growth model in the West, Ch’íyáqtel Wellness now oversees an industrious network of clinicians. The partnership is built on a shared mission to bridge the gap in mental health accessibility, offering a seamless continuum of care that respects local community roots while leveraging extensive national infrastructure.

"This partnership is a natural evolution for our teams," says Harry Parmar, speaking on behalf of No Fear and Bayridge. "By joining the Ch’íyáqtel Wellness family, we are uniting the seasoned clinical traditions of Ontario with the agile, client-centered energy of British Columbia. We aren't just expanding our footprint; we are creating a unified national standard where a client in a rural Indigenous community or a downtown urban center receives the same high-caliber, compassionate care."

The formation of this national entity allows for unprecedented resource sharing, including specialized trauma-informed care and culturally safe healing practices. Dennis Marsden, CEO of Shxw Kwimel Cha, Ch’íyáqtel’s economic development corporation, a key architect of the partnership, notes that the scale of this new organization is its greatest strength. "We’re taking a deliberate approach to invest our own resources into wellness, not just for our members, but for Canadians more broadly. This model allows us to grow responsibly while expanding access to care where it’s needed most. By bringing No Fear and Bayridge together under Chiyaqtel Wellness, we’re creating economic strength while expanding access to care for people across Canada."

At the heart of the merger is a commitment to reconciliation and inclusive wellness. Chief of Ch’íyáqtel, Derek Epp, emphasizes that Ch’íyáqtel Wellness was founded to be a bridge between different worlds of healing. "Our vision for Ch’íyáqtel is to provide a space where traditional Indigenous wisdom and modern clinical excellence coexist," says Chief Epp. "This partnership represents a significant step forward for all Canadians. By operating as one national body, we can ensure that every person, regardless of their background or geography, has a pathway to health, resilience, and belonging."

As subsidiaries of Ch’íyáqtel Wellness, both Bayridge and No Fear Counselling will continue to operate with the local expertise their clients trust, while benefiting from the expanded reach of a national parent company. With dozens of physical locations across Ontario and BC and a robust virtual care network serving the entire country, Ch’íyáqtel Wellness is now the primary destination for holistic, accessible mental health support in Canada.

About Ch’íyáqtel Wellness

Ch’íyáqtel Wellness is Canada’s leading national provider of mental health and holistic recovery services. Incorporating the expertise of Bayridge Counselling Centres and No Fear Counselling, Ch’íyáqtel serves a diverse national population with a commitment to clinical integrity and cultural safety.