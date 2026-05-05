Three Egnyte Leaders Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, proudly announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Jo Enders, Director of Global Partner Marketing, Kate Boslar, Director of Channel Distribution, and Kim Salvatore, Director of Partner Sales, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Over the last year, Jo Enders led the relaunch of Egnyte’s partner program and expanded joint marketing initiatives with MSP, VAR, and distribution partners to accelerate Egnyte’s partner-led sales growth in the United States and globally. Kate Boslar grew Egnyte’s global channel business by introducing new CPQ systems for both VAR and distribution channels and integrating Pax8 and Climb as new strategic routes to market. Kim Salvatore continued to build an MSP sales team, which has grown MSP sales by over 20% year-over-year and helped our partners build security services around Egnyte’s technology.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

”The success of our channel program is rooted in the leadership and expertise of our team, and these honorees are a perfect reflection of that,” said Bob Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Egnyte. “These women have been instrumental in evolving our program to meet the modern needs of our partners. I am incredibly proud of their achievements and the momentum they’ve created for our global channel business.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online at crn.com/wotc .

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

Media Contact



Erin Mancini

Sr Manager, Public Relations

media@egnyte.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X .

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com