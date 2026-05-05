FL PR & Communications Delivers Global Communications Workshop at Üsküdar University, Istanbul

The London–Istanbul agency, recognised as one of Turkey’s leading international communications firms, bridges the gap between Turkish PR practice and global media standards.





Photo: Members of Üsküdar University Faculty of Communication and FL PR & Communications Team via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FL PR & Communications, the internationally operating public relations and communications agency headquartered in Istanbul with operations in London, has conducted a workshop titled “Beyond Borders: Global Communications” at Üsküdar University’s Faculty of Communication for students of Public Relations & New Media Communication. The seminar offered a comprehensive look at international media ecosystems, global press distribution networks, journalist engagement strategies, and the realities of building a communications career in the global arena, which are all grounded in FL PR & Communications’s own operational experience across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the MENA region, and beyond.

FL PR & Communications has established itself as one of Turkey’s foremost agencies in international public relations, with a client portfolio spanning healthcare institutions and corporations across multiple continents. The agency’s model represents a distinctly cross-cultural approach to communications: one that combines an in-depth understanding of Turkish institutions with an intimate familiarity with the media cultures, editorial standards, and journalist relations practices of the UK, the US, Europe, the Gulf, and Africa.



The Üsküdar University workshop distilled this real-world experience into an accessible, practice-oriented curriculum. Participants explored how international press distribution systems such as PR Newswire and Business Wire operate at scale, how to craft compelling journalist pitches for outlets including the BBC, Forbes, and The Guardian, and how Turkish communications professionals can build sustainable, foreign-currency-earning careers by serving global clients without leaving their home country.





Photo: FL PR & Communications Founder Furkan Lüleci via FL Comms

“When we designed this workshop, we were very deliberate about one thing: we wanted to show that world-class communications practice is not a geography. It does not belong to London or New York. It can be built from anywhere, including Istanbul,” says Furkan Lüleci, founder of FL PR & Communications.

The Üsküdar University session marks the beginning of what FL PR & Communications envisions as an ongoing academic engagement programme. The agency believes universities and institutions outside Turkey are the right partners to expand its vision, emphasizing that they already understand that communications is a global discipline.



“Taking this series beyond Turkey is a natural next step for us. FL PR & Communications works with clients across the UK, Europe, the Gulf, and Africa. We are in communication with journalists, editors, and media buyers from a dozen different cultures on any given week. That is not something you learn from a textbook. It is something you learn by doing. And we believe there is enormous value in sharing that lived experience directly with students and professionals, wherever they are in the world,” Lüleci emphasizes.



And it appears that the agency may have its eyes set on the UK to kickstart this journey, with the early stages of a programme already in the works.



“We operate in London, we have deep relationships with British media institutions, and there is a real appetite, particularly among communications and journalism departments, for practitioners who can speak to the international dimension of the work. Not theoretically, but with actual case studies and actual campaigns,” Lüleci notes.

About FL PR & Communications

FL PR & Communications is an international public relations and communications agency incorporated in the United Kingdom, with operational headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The agency specialises in media relations, strategic communications, editorial content, and press distribution for healthcare, corporate, and institutional clients across global markets. FL PR & Communications is recognised as one of Turkey’s leading agencies in international communications, with an active presence in the UK, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit flprcomms.com



For media enquiries:

FL PR and Communications

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

https://flprcomms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1221bb0-7d6c-4ed0-8ba9-ada672ba2f5b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8475f877-e3c0-4b9c-84f1-b669e0d132ca