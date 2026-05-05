Press Release

Atos and CNA strengthen long-term strategic partnership through new multi-year infrastructure services agreement

Irving, Texas, USA – May 5, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced the extension and expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, through a new multi-year infrastructure and cybersecurity services agreement with an expected total value of up to approximately $500 million over the duration of the core agreement, inclusive of potential future extensions and additional services.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the relationship between CNA and Atos, reinforcing nearly a decade of collaboration built on trust, service excellence, and a shared commitment to operational resilience and innovation.

Under the new agreement, Atos will continue delivering critical infrastructure services across CNA’s enterprise environment, including mainframe services, network and middleware operations, digital workplace support, service desk, identity and access management, major incident management, and cybersecurity services.

This renewal reflects CNA’s continued confidence in Atos as a trusted strategic partner supporting mission-critical operations across one of the most complex IT environments in the insurance industry.

“CNA’s decision to extend this partnership reflects the strength of the trusted relationship we have built together over many years,” said Michael Grunberg, head of North America, Atos. “Our teams have worked side by side to deliver measurable service improvements, modernize critical infrastructure, and help support CNA’s long-term business objectives. This agreement underscores the value of strong collaboration, transparency, and shared accountability in driving successful business outcomes.”

The new contract includes an initial 67-month base term, alongside potential extension options and future scope expansions, reflecting the long-term nature of the partnership further demonstrating CNA’s long-term commitment to Atos as a key strategic partner.

A key differentiator in the relationship has been Atos’ ability to work collaboratively across CNA’s broader IT partner network to drive outcomes in the best interest of the client, reducing friction, accelerating issue resolution, and improving overall service performance.

“Atos has become much more than a service provider to CNA — they are a trusted partner,” said Jane Possell, executive vice president & chief information officer, CNA. “Their commitment to quality delivery, transparency, and partnership has played a critical role in supporting our technology transformation journey and positioning us for the future.”

Looking ahead, both organizations are continuing to explore how AI-driven service innovation and infrastructure modernization can further enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and long-term business value.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Leonard Herbeck | leonard.herbeck@atos.net

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at cna.com.

Press contact

Kelly Messina | kelly.messina@cna.com

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