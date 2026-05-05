Lighthouse Autism Center Opening New Autism Therapy Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center (LAC), a leading provider of center-based autism therapy, is proud to announce the opening of a new autism therapy center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The new center will expand access to high-quality autism services for children and families throughout Pottawattamie County and surrounding communities, while also providing a streamlined referral option for local healthcare providers.

The Council Bluffs center, located at 1702 W Broadway, will serve up to 30 children at capacity and feature four therapy pods designed to support both individualized and group-based learning in a play-based environment. The center is expected to open in late June 2026.

“We are excited to bring Lighthouse Autism Center’s services to families and providers in the Council Bluffs community,” said Lindsey Aberle, Clinical Regional Director. “Our goal is to make high-quality autism care more accessible by reducing wait times, simplifying the diagnostic and therapy process, and delivering compassionate, individualized care that helps children thrive.”

“We’re honored to join the Council Bluffs community. For too long, residents here have had limited options, and we’re committed to partnering with local organizations and families to close that gap and deliver the services they deserve,” said Lindsey Aberle, Regional Director.

The Council Bluffs center will be led by Clinical Regional Director Lindsey Aberle, with support from Senior Clinical Regional Director Nicole Smoker. Together, they will oversee a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) providing individualized ABA therapy programs tailored to each child’s needs.

In addition to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, the center will offer autism diagnostic testing with licensed psychologists on staff, allowing families to access diagnosis and treatment under one roof. Lighthouse Autism Center is committed to reducing barriers to care, with short wait times for both diagnostics and therapy. Spanish-speaking services will also be available.

Providers can refer children ages 16 months to 6 years for autism diagnostic evaluations and children ages 16 months to 12 years for ABA therapy.

The center will also offer Lighthouse Fusion®, an innovative model that integrates speech support directly into daily ABA programming to strengthen communication and social skill development through play-based learning. Additional services include pre-academic learning programs and parent support resources.

The opening of the Council Bluffs location will also create new employment opportunities in the area as Lighthouse Autism Center continues expanding access to high-quality autism care across the Midwest.

Families and providers can learn more or make a referral by calling (574) 387-4313 or visiting the Lighthouse Autism Center website.

About Lighthouse Autism Center

Lighthouse Autism Center is a leading provider of center-based autism therapy, offering Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina. The organization is known for its compassionate care, innovative clinical models, and commitment to helping children reach their fullest potential through individualized, play-based therapy.

Contact:

Ethan Sheckler

Marketing Manager

(574) 345-0051

esheckler@lighthouseaba.com