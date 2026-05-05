MCG Limited Issues Official Statement Regarding Brandoville Studio Operations and Clarifies Recent Misinformation





HONG KONG, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCG Limited today issued a formal statement on behalf of Mr. Ken Lai, Founder of MCG Limited and former Chief Executive Officer of Brandoville Studio, to provide a factual update regarding the studio’s closure and to address recent misinformation circulating online.

Factual Context of Studio Closure

The statement confirms that Brandoville Studio officially ceased its operations on July 28, 2024. This business decision was the result of commercial disagreements between shareholders regarding the company's future strategic direction. Following the closure, Mr. Lai relocated back to Hong Kong. It was approximately one and a half months later (mid-September 2024) that he was made aware of these subsequent online reports. He was extremely shocked and saddened by these allegations, as these discussions emerged well after the studio's operations had completely concluded. These localized discussions subsequently subsided, only to be unexpectedly resurfaced and sensationalized by content creators on video-sharing platforms in 2025.

Clarification on Workplace Environment

Regarding recent online discussions concerning the studio's workplace environment during its active years, MCG Limited clarifies the following facts:

Absence of Internal Grievances:

During the studio's operational period prior to its closure, the management team did not receive formal complaints or claims from employees regarding workplace misconduct or exploitation.

Current Status:

To the company's best knowledge, there are no formal legal proceedings, criminal charges, or official regulatory investigations initiated against the studio's management regarding these claims.

Commitment to Professional Standards

MCG Limited and Mr. Lai remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding the highest levels of professional integrity and ensuring comprehensive safeguarding for all employees.

About MCG Limited

MCG Limited is a private holding company founded by Ken Lai, responsible for managing his various investments and business affairs. This statement is issued to provide an accurate, fact-based account regarding recent corporate matters.

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications Department

MCG Limited

Email: hanwoo@mcglimited.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/222ab429-940c-48bc-bfce-c90d8242073b