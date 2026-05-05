WellWithAll Launches Multi-Year HBCU Health Equity Platform with $100,000 Investment in Mental Health Services at Tougaloo College

Boston, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellWithAll , the purpose-driven health and wellness company focused on closing generational wellness gaps, has announced the launch of the WellWithAll HBCU Pour Back Series, a long-term, multi-year commitment to invest in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as critical engines of health, opportunity, and community wellbeing.

CEO and Co-founder Demond Martin announced the news during his commencement address to the Class of 2026 on May 3. WellWithAll’s first investment through its new HBCU Health Equity Platform is a $100,000 commitment to scale mental health services, expand counseling access, and identify strategic wellbeing partnerships at Tougaloo College beginning with the 2026–27 academic year. Sharing the investment during Mental Health Awareness Month underscores the urgent need for greater access to culturally relevant mental health support for Black students nationwide.

With many smaller HBCUs facing mounting financial pressure and uncertainty around federal institutional support, WellWithAll’s selection of Tougaloo as its inaugural partner is an intentional choice, in direct response to where the stakes and the need are greatest. Founded in 1869, Tougaloo College has spent more than 155 years educating generations of Black leaders and serving as a historic center of social progress.

“HBCUs have always done more than educate students. They have built pathways to leadership, economic mobility, and stronger communities,” Martin said. “Tougaloo represents that legacy in a profound way. Launching this platform here, and beginning with an investment directly into mental health, reflects our belief that if we want generational wellness, we have to invest in the institutions that make it possible.”

Black college students face a distinct mental health burden shaped by financial stress, racial trauma, academic pressure, and longstanding gaps in access to culturally competent care. According to a recent report from researchers at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, 54% of HBCU students reported unmet mental health needs — significantly higher than the national average of 41%. The WellWithAll HBCU Health Equity Platform is built to address this gap, growing year over year and school by school. WellWithAll is asking the community to identify future partner schools through upcoming public nominations on social media. The second HBCU partnership under the platform will be announced this fall.

As part of the commencement celebration, the company introduced a limited-edition Tougaloo College Energy Drink in its best-selling Strawberry Lemonade flavor. WellWithAll gifted each graduating senior the commemorative better-for-you beverage and access to a clinically-validated mental health wellness guide . The commemorative product is available at wellwithall.com, with proceeds helping fund future institutional investments.

The HBCU Pour Back initiative builds on WellWithAll’s broader conscious capital model, where revenue from its wellness products helps fund long-term investments in the health and futures of historically overlooked populations. In addition to its HBCU Health Equity Platform, the company recently launched its $1 million WellWithAll AI Prize Competition , focused on accelerating AI-powered technology solutions that improve access, health outcomes, and equity in underserved communities.

“We believe the product and the purpose should be the same thing,” Martin added. “When someone chooses WellWithAll, they’re making one healthier choice for themselves every day, but more than that, they’re helping fuel a larger movement toward generational wellness for all.”

About WellWithAll

WellWithAll is a purpose-driven health and wellness consumer packaged goods company on a mission to create generational wellness for all. Co-founded by CEO, investor, and philanthropist Demond Martin, alongside investor Carmichael Roberts, WellWithAll combines innovation and impact by developing functional consumer products that help people make better daily health choices. The company has committed to reinvest 20 percent of its profits into programs that expand access to care and help close health gaps where they are widest, so everyone has a fair chance at living a longer, fuller life. Learn more at wellwithall.com and follow WellWithAll on Instagram, TikTok, Spill, Facebook and LinkedIn





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