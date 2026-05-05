Edison Interactive Announces Kevin Harrington as Strategic Investor and Board Director





DENVER, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Interactive, the hospitality technology leader powering the next-generation of connected screen systems across hotels, golf courses and premium out-of-home venues, today announced that Kevin Harrington has made a strategic investment in the company and joined its board of directors. Harrington, widely recognized as the inventor of the infomercial, creator of the “As Seen On TV” brand, and one of the original Sharks on ABC’s hit series Shark Tank, brings more than four decades of experience building iconic consumer brands, launching direct-response media campaigns, and scaling businesses from startup to global recognition. His decision to invest directly in Edison reflects his conviction in the platform’s trajectory and the size of the opportunity ahead.

Harrington’s investment and board appointment come at a pivotal moment for Edison. The company is actively scaling its national hotel CTV network and golf DOOH platform, executing a capital raise to fund hardware deployment and sales growth, and advancing the programmatic advertising infrastructure that makes Edison’s inventory accessible to media buyers at scale. His capital commitment signals strong confidence in Edison’s thesis, while his board seat strengthens the company’s executive leadership, deepens its relationships in the media and brand community and brings one of the most recognizable voices in entrepreneurship and direct-response marketing directly into Edison’s growth story.

The Most Recognized Name in Direct-Response Media Bets on Edison

Harrington’s credentials speak for themselves. He has been involved in launching and scaling more than 500 products, generating more than $6 billion in global sales. He pioneered the direct-response television industry in the 1980s, creating a media format that transformed how brands reach consumers and directly foreshadowed the performance-driven, accountable advertising infrastructure that defines digital media today. His work establishing the “As Seen On TV” brand turned a media channel into a trusted retail category recognized worldwide.

As an original Shark on Shark Tank, Harrington helped establish the modern language of entrepreneurship and brand-building for a generation of founders. His ability to identify opportunities, apply media leverage to scale distribution and position emerging categories for mainstream adoption is precisely the expertise Edison is bringing into its boardroom at this stage of growth.

“I’ve spent my career identifying distribution channels before the rest of the market catches up, and Edison Interactive is sitting on exactly that kind of opportunity right now,” said Harrington.

“Hotel in-room screens and golf cart media reach a verified, captive, premium audience that brands have always wanted to access. The infrastructure to monetize that audience at scale, programmatically, measurably, and efficiently, is being built right now by this team. I don’t just join boards and lend my name. I invest where I believe in the outcome. When I look at what the Edison team has assembled in terms of technology, partnerships, and market position, I see a platform that is about to break into the mainstream in a very significant way. I’ve seen this pattern before, and I know what it looks like when a company is positioned to win. Edison is that company, and I’m putting my money behind it.”

The Right Board Addition at the Right Moment

Edison’s platform powers the next generation of connected screen systems across hotels and golf courses, transforming in-room televisions and on-course cart screens from static devices into centrally managed, intelligent systems that generate real advertising revenue for the operators who host them. The company’s technology stack includes ArgusX autonomous monitoring, real-time configuration management, QR code casting, and a programmatic CTV infrastructure that makes Edison’s premium inventory accessible to media buyers through the same buying workflows they use for standard connected TV and digital out-of-home campaigns.

Harrington’s background in direct-response media, brand positioning, and entrepreneurial scale-up makes him uniquely suited to help Edison Interactive accelerate its transition from an emerging hospitality technology company to a recognized programmatic media channel. His decision to invest his own capital, not just lend his name, reflects genuine conviction in Edison’s platform and the market it is building. His relationships across the brand, agency, and investor communities are expected to open new doors as Edison expands.

“Having Kevin Harrington invest in Edison Interactive and join our board is a defining moment for this company,” said Nick Stanitz-Harper, Co-Founder and CEO of Edison Interactive.

“Kevin literally invented the concept of using television as a performance media channel. He understood before anyone else that a screen in the right context, in front of the right audience, could do something far more valuable than passive entertainment; it could drive action. That’s exactly what Edison is building in hospitality. We have premium, verified audiences in high-dwell environments, and we have the programmatic infrastructure to make that inventory work like any other top-tier CTV channel. Kevin has seen this movie before, and he knows how it ends. The fact that he chose to invest his own capital alongside joining our board tells you everything you need to know about where Edison Interactive is headed.”

About Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington is a pioneer of direct-response television, inventor of the infomercial and creator of the globally recognized “As Seen On TV” brand. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Harrington has been involved in launching more than 500 products, resulting in more than $6 billion in global sales. He is one of the original Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank and has served as a mentor, investor and strategic advisor to some of the most successful consumer brands in the world. Harrington’s expertise in media-driven brand building, performance marketing and entrepreneurial growth makes him one of the most sought-after board members and advisors in business today.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a cloud-based technology platform powering the next generation of connected screen systems across hotels, golf courses and high-dwell hospitality environments. The platform transforms in-room televisions and on-course cart screens from static devices into centrally managed, intelligent systems, delivering premium guest experiences, real-time operational intelligence through ArgusX autonomous monitoring and portfolio-level control at enterprise scale.

For operators, Edison shifts the in-room and on-course screens from a fixed-cost center to a revenue-aligned asset, with built-in monetization that enables direct participation in advertising and pay-per-view revenue generated within their own environments. For media buyers and brands, Edison provides access to a premium CTV channel within hotel in-room environments and a high-dwell DOOH channel within golf cart ecosystems, reaching verified, high-income audiences including business travelers, convention attendees, corporate executives and affluent leisure guests.

For more information, visit edisoninteractive.com.

Media Contact

Edison Interactive

edisoninteractive.com | sales@edisoninteractive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bdbfb07-640c-4481-bfbc-8c0b6dc6a982