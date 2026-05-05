Tabi Connect Launches Pricing Pressure Index, Revealing Broker Margins Running Four Points Above Historical Average

MIAMI, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect, an automated rate management and freight quoting platform, has published its inaugural Tabi Pricing Pressure Index. The index aims to provide insight into the current state of the spot freight market and the competitive pressures facing brokers.

The report reveals broker awarded margins on spot loads running at 18.3%, five percentage points above the 13.5% dataset average, with brokers retaining more per load than typical, alongside a 3.5% month-over-month increase in spot quote volume. Together, the metrics highlight a broker favoured spot freight market where improving supply-side economics are allowing brokers to win more freight at stronger economics compared to last year.

This index signals a market environment that became more broker favoured compared to the previous month. In fact, the four-week average continues to run above the eight-week average, pointing to a sustained improvement beneath the surface rather than short-term noise. Quote volume rose month over month, pointing to growing underlying demand as more freight moves to spot.

“The market is stabilizing, yet beneath the surface, competition is intensifying,” said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO of Tabi Connect. “Awarded margins are expanding, but that’s being driven by tighter pricing and faster reactions to market shifts. Brokers who can stay disciplined on pricing while moving quickly will be best positioned to protect margins in this environment.”

Today's quoting behavior signals a market growing more competitive. Brokers continue to price above market benchmarks, with a four-week average quote spread of approximately 12.1%. However, that spread narrowed month over month, from 12.7% to 10.3%, meaning brokers are quoting closer to market to stay competitive: a shift that reflects all submitted quotes (not necessarily awarded).

Brokers are demonstrating an enhanced capability to secure freight at better economics, as evidenced by awarded margins on spot loads rising 1.6 points month over month to 18.3% on a four-week basis, despite continued competitive pressure. Current margins remain well above the 13.5% dataset average (Jan 25 to present), indicating continued strength in broker profitability relative to historical norms.

This is a broker favored market with success now heavily dependent on disciplined pricing strategies and precise timing. However, despite a higher awarded margin of 18.3% (compared to the dataset average of 13.5%) and a broker favoring TPPI, the score of 28 has increased 2 points compared to previous weeks, which could suggest less favorable conditions for brokers in the upcoming weeks.

Tabi Connect’s Pricing Pressure Index provides real-time visibility into spot market conditions, enabling brokers and logistics teams to anticipate shifts in demand and competition before they appear on load boards.

For more information, read the full report here. To learn more about Tabi Connect visit tabiconnect.com.

About Tabi Connect

Tabi Connect is an AI-powered rate management and freight quoting platform that helps logistics service providers automate and optimize pricing decisions at scale.

By integrating with shipper TMS platforms, APIs, RPA workflows, and email, Tabi Connect centralizes inbound quote requests into a single intelligent system and replaces manual data entry with AI-driven business rules that can be updated instantly using plain English.

Tabi Connect centralizes all quoting data into a real-time system of record and uses AI-powered analytics to surface insights in plain English across shippers, lanes, and margins, with built-in governance and auditability.

Trusted by more than 100 customers, including several of the top 100 transportation companies in North America, Tabi Connect processes millions of quotes for North America’s largest shippers with speed and accuracy.

To learn more about Tabi Connect, visit tabiconnect.com.

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