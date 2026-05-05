TekniPlex Publishes FY2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Meaningful Progress Across Safety, Innovation, and Environmental Stewardship

Wayne, PA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex, a globally integrated materials science leader, today released its Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Sustainability Report, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business, environmental performance, and social impact. Covering the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, the report reflects TekniPlex’s progress across its nearly 9,000-person global workforce operating across 58 locations in 12 countries.

“FY25 was a year of meaningful foundation building for TekniPlex,” said Brenda Chamulak, CEO & President. “Our people came together across segments, functions, and geographies, to keep operations strong and support our customers with consistency and trust. This report reflects our commitment to operating with integrity and advancing sustainability in ways that are credible, practical, and aligned with our business strategy.”

Safety Performance: A Record Year for Workforce Protection

TekniPlex significantly improved its global safety metrics in FY25, underscoring a culture where safety leadership is a core organizational value:

Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) declined from 1.27 to 0.92 – a ~28% improvement year-over-year.

Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) fell from 0.85 to 0.63 – a ~26% reduction.

Environmental Progress: Water, Waste, and Emissions

TekniPlex continued to embed sustainability into its manufacturing operations, reporting measurable progress across key environmental metrics:

Water Reduction: Global water withdrawal decreased from 1.90 million m³ in FY24 to 1.49 million m³ in FY25, driven by process efficiency improvements and new water recycling technologies.

Waste Diversion: The share of manufacturing waste diverted to beneficial use rose from 33.1% to 43.0% year-over-year.

GHG Transparency: TekniPlex completed its second company-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory covering Scope 1, Scope 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions, aligned with the GHG Protocol.

Innovation: Advancing Sustainable Materials Science Solutions

TekniPlex’s innovation pipeline delivered customer-led breakthroughs in both Healthcare and Consumer Products:

Healthcare: Insulin Infusion Innovation: In collaboration with a leading diabetes-care partner, TekniPlex co-developed advanced tri-layer tubing technology that extends insulin infusion set wear time from approximately 3 days to up to 7–14 days, helping to reduce material waste and improve patient comfort.

Recycle-Ready Solutions: TekniPlex advanced recycle-ready solutions, including a PET push-through blister pack for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications and a polystyrene-free pressure seal liner (ProTecSeals® ePressSeal™ liner).

Alpura Partnership: TekniPlex collaborated with Alpura, one of Mexico’s leading dairy producers, to develop a 125g recyclable polypropylene yogurt cup using up to 36% less plastic than comparable formats, paired with an FSC®-certified paper label.

Responsible Manufacturing: New Facilities Built for Efficiency and Circularity

Madison, Wisconsin: Barrier Protection Systems Facility: TekniPlex Healthcare opened a new 200,000-square-foot sterile barrier facility designed for near-zero-waste manufacturing. At least 95% of all waste generated at the site is recyclable, and the facility expands North American coated and printed sterile-barrier capacity, supporting regional supply chain resilience.

Van Wert, Ohio: Molded Fiber Expansion: TekniPlex’s eighth dedicated state-of-the-art fiber operation and first greenfield molded fiber site opened in October 2024, just 18 months after groundbreaking. The 200,000-square-foot facility uses curbside and industrially recycled fiber as primary inputs, supporting circular materials science solutions at scale.

People & Community: Investing in Talent and Global Communities

Leadership Development: 344 employees participated in FY25 leadership development training, including the Advanced Leadership Development Program, a year-long initiative combining executive engagement, professional coaching, and immersive learning.

Community Impact: Global TekniGives initiatives reached communities across Belgium, China, Colombia, India, Mexico, and the United States — including providing 156,000 meals to 1,106 schoolchildren in Ahmedabad, India, and supporting children’s cancer treatment through plastic cap recycling drives in Mexico.

TekniPlex's full FY2025 Sustainability Report is now available at https://tekni-plex.com/en/esg/sustainability-report Explore detailed performance data, innovation stories, and TekniPlex's sustainability strategy across its global operations.

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About TekniPlex

TekniPlex is a globally integrated materials science leader headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. With nearly 9,000 employees across 58 locations in 12 countries, TekniPlex partners with customers and brand owners to solve complex challenges across healthcare and consumer products markets. The company delivers innovative materials and solutions that help make life healthier, safer, and more sustainable. For more information, visit www.tekniplex.com.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

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