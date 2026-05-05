ABLEnow Offers $25 Bonus as Millions Gain Access to Disability Savings Accounts with a Streamlined Experience

Richmond, Virginia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is finally here, and it’s bringing more than warmer weather. With exciting new enhancements to the online ABLEnow experience and this year’s expanded eligibility under the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, now is an ideal time for individuals with disabilities and their families to start—or grow—their ABLEnow savings.

To celebrate, ABLEnow is launching its “Spring Into Savings” promotion. Individuals who contribute $25 or more to a new or existing ABLEnow account by May 31, 2026, will receive a $25 bonus contribution.

How to Earn the $25 Bonus Contribution

Participating in the Spring into Savings offer is quick and simple with 3 easy steps:

Open a new account or log in to an existing ABLEnow account.

• Make a contribution of $25 or more by May 31, 2026.

• ABLEnow will add a $25 bonus contribution to qualifying accounts around June 30, 2026.

The promotion is part of a broader program effort to make saving easier and more accessible for people with disabilities.

A Better, Simpler ABLEnow Experience

Earlier this year, ABLEnow transitioned to an enhanced online platform designed to make saving easier, clearer and more accessible. The updated experience includes:

A more confident way to enroll.

A redesigned enrollment process makes eligibility simpler to understand and clarifies account management roles, helping individuals open and fund accounts with confidence.

A redesigned enrollment process makes eligibility simpler to understand and clarifies account management roles, helping individuals open and fund accounts with confidence. Tools that support how you save.

Friends and family can now contribute directly through convenient gifting features, helping families and communities support the goals of ABLEnow account owners.

Friends and family can now contribute directly through convenient gifting features, helping families and communities support the goals of ABLEnow account owners. Support for organizations that assist multiple individuals.

Improved dashboard and oversight tools allow organizations to manage client accounts more efficiently.

Expanded Eligibility Means More People Can Save

As of January 1, 2026, millions more Americans now qualify to open an ABLE account thanks to the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which expands eligibility to individuals whose disability began before age 46.

“This is a pivotal moment for ABLEnow,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Commonwealth Savers, the organization that administers ABLEnow. “Between the platform enhancements and expanded eligibility, we’re able to support more individuals with disabilities than ever before.”

The “Spring Into Savings” promotion gives new and existing customers an easy way to take advantage of these positive changes.”

Spring Forward with ABLEnow

Between platform improvements, expanded eligibility and the Spring Into Savings offer, there has never been a better time to build financial security with ABLEnow.

Customers can read full terms and conditions and get started at ABLEnow.com.

About ABLEnow

ABLEnow® is a national ABLE savings program for eligible Americans living with disabilities. Since its launch in December 2016, ABLEnow has grown to be the country’s largest independent ABLE program, with accounts in all 50 states. Call 1-844-NOW-ABLE or visit ABLEnow.com to obtain information and all program materials. These include information on ABLEnow’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. Seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax, legal, federal or state benefit implications related to opening and maintaining an ABLE account. Participating in these programs involves investment risk including the possible loss of principal. ABLEnow is administered by Commonwealth Savers Plan. For non-Virginia residents: other states may sponsor an ABLE plan offering state tax or other benefits not available through ABLEnow. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.