Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Serta Simmons Bedding Announce Alliance Partner Relationship and Introduce the Preferred Pillow Top During Better Sleep Month

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts has announced a new Alliance Partner relationship with Serta Simmons Bedding during Better Sleep Month, introducing the Preferred Pillow Top by Beautyrest® Hospitality — a mattress designed exclusively for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties. The collaboration also includes a Guest Purchase Program, allowing travelers to bring the mattress home following their stay.

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Better Sleep Month, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, announced Serta Simmons Bedding as the latest addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program, and unveiled the Preferred Pillow Top by Beautyrest® Hospitality — an exclusive mattress designed to deliver a consistent, elevated sleep experience for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the Americas.

Developed specifically for the demands of luxury and high‑occupancy hospitality environments, the Preferred Pillow Top combines Beautyrest® Hospitality’s signature Pocketed Coil® technology with layered foams and a plush pillow top, providing a balance of softness, support, and durability. Engineered for lasting performance, the mattress maintains consistent comfort night after night, stay after stay, developed in close collaboration with Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ leadership team to support the elevated sleep expectations of today’s discerning travelers. Each mattress features a distinctive Preferred Hotels & Resorts medallion, symbolizing the craftsmanship and collaboration behind the product.

As part of this collaboration, Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Beautyrest® Hospitality have introduced an exclusive Guest Purchase Program—inviting travelers to bring the signature sleep experience of their stay home. Guests can purchase the Preferred Pillow Top by Beautyrest® Hospitality at www.preferredhotelsguestpurchase.com, complete with a seamless, white-glove delivery experience. It’s a natural extension of the stay, transforming unforgettable rest into an everyday luxury.

Observed each May, Better Sleep Month is led by the Better Sleep Council and is dedicated to raising awareness around the importance of quality sleep and healthier sleep habits — a focus that aligns with how travelers increasingly experience and remember hotel stays. As guests prioritize rest and recovery while on the road, sleep has become one of the most essential and memorable elements of the hospitality experience. According to recent guest research conducted by the Global Wellness Institute Sleep Initiative and ​Hotel Management in partnership with Serta Simmons Hospitality Bedding, more than 90 percent of frequent travelers report that sleep quality impacts their overall travel experience, with mattresses and pillows cited among the most important contributors to sleeping well while traveling.

“The Preferred Hotels & Resorts Alliance Partner Program is designed to bring meaningful value to our member hotels through thoughtfully selected collaborations,” said Michael Osgood, Vice President of Development, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Our partnership with Serta Simmons Bedding reflects a shared commitment to quality, consistency, and long-term performance—offering member hotels an elevated sleep solution that complements each property’s unique guest experience.”

“Our partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts reflects a shared dedication to elevating the guest experience through meaningful innovation,” said Brian Coughlin, Vice President of Hospitality, Serta Simmons Bedding. “By combining Beautyrest® Hospitality’s legacy of sleep expertise with Preferred’s focus on exceptional hospitality, we’ve created a mattress designed to meet the expectations of today’s discerning traveler.”

Launched during Better Sleep Month, the Alliance Partner announcement reflects Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ broader commitment to thoughtful partnerships that elevate core elements of the guest journey, where great sleep is not just an amenity, but an essential part of modern luxury travel.

To learn more about the Preferred Pillow Top by Beautyrest® Hospitality, visit www.preferredhotelsguestpurchase.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com .

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is a leading global sleep company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of mattresses and bedding products. With a portfolio of trusted brands including Beautyrest®, Serta®, and Tuft & Needle®, SSB is committed to delivering innovative sleep solutions designed to meet the needs of consumers and hospitality partners worldwide. The company serves residential, hospitality, and institutional markets and is dedicated to advancing sleep quality through research, design, and manufacturing excellence.